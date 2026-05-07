12 Grilled Cheese Varieties From Around The World

The grilled cheese sandwich is the epitome of comfort food. In the U.S., the most common way to prepare this lunchtime staple is stuffing sliced or grated cheese between hearty slices of bread, and toasting everything to melty-crisp perfection in a skillet. However, this certainly isn't the only approach to consider. Around the world, you'll find countless takes on the crowd-pleasing cheese-bread combo, each with its own unique twist. Using local ingredients and techniques can transform the gooey sandwich we know and love into a whole new dish, and these international variations are just as tempting as the classic.

If you're yet to branch out from the traditional method, we highly recommend giving one of these equally cozy and satisfying versions a try. All feature that irresistible base of carbs and cheese, but there's plenty of variation in texture, flavor, and presentation here. Some recipes feature spicy, meaty, or fruity add-ins, others are served open-faced, and many ditch the skillet in favor of alternative cooking methods. But all have become the go-to in their respective parts of the world for good reason. Here are some of the diverse and delicious ways that the humble grilled cheese takes shape across the globe.