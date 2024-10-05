Why Australian Grilled Cheese Is Called A Jaffle

Before delving into how the jaffle got its name, here's some quick intel on what a grilled cheese jaffle actually is. That cutesy name refers to an Australian sandwich, or "sanga" in Aussie slang. When filled with melted cheese, it's the down-under equivalent to an American grilled cheese sandwich. It contains the same two primary ingredients as similar sandwiches across the globe, namely bread and cheese, but it's undeniably distinct.

The word jaffle isn't something you hear every day — or any day on most continents. It does, however, have a rhyming word that's loosely tied to the mystery and history: Waffle. A jaffle sandwich comes together inside a heated, double-sided food press, just like how a breakfast waffle comes from a waffle iron. There's little solid proof the two names are connected, but it does stand to reason. An enterprising Australian from Bondi, Dr. Ernest E. Smithers, invented and patented a "jaffle iron" in 1949, making it easy for people to make grilled sandwiches by pressing them between two metal surfaces heated over a fire. This rudimentary contraption eventually got an electric version from Australian company Cuisinart in 1974, and the rest is sandwich history.

However, not all heated sandwich makers are the same, and only a certain style produces the characteristics of a true jaffle grilled cheese. It's definitely different from the classic American version.