Pita Pizza Pockets Are The Easy Way To Bring This Comfort Meal On-The-Go

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food — but do you ever wish it was easier to take on the go? Well, it can be with just one simple trick: Use pita bread to transform it into a pizza pocket.

To pull this recipe together, you'll need all of the fixings for your favorite type of pizza, as well as a package of pita bread (choose either white or whole wheat, based on your preference). Cut the pita bread in half to create two pockets. Next, assemble each pocket by spreading sauce along the inside and filling it with cheese and toppings. Bake them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, until the cheese has fully melted.

If you're enjoying the pita pizza pockets at home, let them cool for a few minutes before you dig in, as they will be incredibly hot fresh out of the oven. If you're taking them to go, wrap them in foil to keep them warm and bring napkins — they make for the perfect unexpected picnic food to enjoy with chips or crudites on the side.