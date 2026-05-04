Seasoning A Tomahawk Steak Like A High-End Chophouse Is Almost Too Easy

Normally, a tomahawk ribeye steak is very expensive, so it's best to be fully educated and prepared for the best way to cook it, as you don't want to let that glorious cut of steak go to waste with the crime of under-seasoning it or, worse, overcooking it. But the best steaks aren't just thrown onto a grill with no preparation, and some of the most important work happens both before and after the cooking process, particularly when it comes to flavor. Properly seasoning a tomahawk ahead of time and finishing it off with some flair after cooking are essential, and luckily, it's not as difficult as you might imagine.

One of the best ways to level up your at-home steak experience is to take note from our grilled tomahawk ribeye steak with fine herbs compound butter recipe. The next time you bring a tomahawk home, season the steak generously with salt and pepper at least 30 minutes before you plan to cook it. Doing this will allow the salt to penetrate the meat, which will enhance that glorious steak flavor, and give the steak time to come to room temperature from the refrigerator. If you have the time and the forethought, you could salt your tomahawk ribeye the day before you plan to use it, then let it rest uncovered in the refrigerator overnight. This is a bit more of a dry-brining technique, as most of us don't have the time, space, or proper equipment to dry age a steak.