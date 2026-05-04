Seasoning A Tomahawk Steak Like A High-End Chophouse Is Almost Too Easy
Normally, a tomahawk ribeye steak is very expensive, so it's best to be fully educated and prepared for the best way to cook it, as you don't want to let that glorious cut of steak go to waste with the crime of under-seasoning it or, worse, overcooking it. But the best steaks aren't just thrown onto a grill with no preparation, and some of the most important work happens both before and after the cooking process, particularly when it comes to flavor. Properly seasoning a tomahawk ahead of time and finishing it off with some flair after cooking are essential, and luckily, it's not as difficult as you might imagine.
One of the best ways to level up your at-home steak experience is to take note from our grilled tomahawk ribeye steak with fine herbs compound butter recipe. The next time you bring a tomahawk home, season the steak generously with salt and pepper at least 30 minutes before you plan to cook it. Doing this will allow the salt to penetrate the meat, which will enhance that glorious steak flavor, and give the steak time to come to room temperature from the refrigerator. If you have the time and the forethought, you could salt your tomahawk ribeye the day before you plan to use it, then let it rest uncovered in the refrigerator overnight. This is a bit more of a dry-brining technique, as most of us don't have the time, space, or proper equipment to dry age a steak.
Well-seasoned and slathered with butter
Although we don't recommend seasoning a prized cut of meat like a tomahawk ribeye with anything more than salt and pepper, as you really want to taste the exquisite beef you've paid a pretty penny for, it's important to know that you should always salt your meat before adding any dry rub or other seasonings to the steak. But just because you don't add any extra seasonings to the meat before grilling doesn't mean you must eschew flavor elsewhere.
A classic restaurant technique that feels fancy but is incredibly easy, compound butter is usually used to top meat that's been freshly cooked, letting the flavored butter melt slowly on top of the meat while it rests. If you've never made a compound butter before, although it sounds fancy and tedious, it's actually very simple. Mix softened butter with any combination of salt, herbs, and spices before rolling it into a log and letting it chill until solid. From there, slice the butter as needed to top sizzling meats.
While our recipe for tomahawk steak with compound butter is done outside on the grill, it can also be cooked in a cast-iron skillet or a carbon steel skillet, if the pan is large enough to fit the steak and bone flush with the pan's surface. If the tomahawk is thicker than an inch and a half, consider the reverse-searing technique, which is a great way to cook a thick steak without a grill.