The Absolute Best Way To Cook A Steak If You Don't Have A Grill

With summer in full swing, gatherings often revolve around the grill. Grilled cuts of steak have a nice char and plenty of smoky flavor thanks to these grilling tips, but not all of us have a grill. Luckily, there are other ways to cook a steak. We consulted Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse as well as Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, for his expertise on the best way to cook a steak if you don't have a grill.

Chef Shoults' preferred method of grill-free cooking is a technique known as reverse searing, using a combination of the oven and the stovetop. To reverse sear, Shoults says, "you can place your steak on a wire rack over a baking sheet and cook it low and slow in a 250 [degrees Fahrenheit] oven. This will usually take about 20 to 35 minutes, depending on how thick the steak is." A low and slow roast will cook the steak evenly and render a juicy and tender interior. The final step is the sear to instill that charred crust that you'd get on the grill.

A long stint in the oven gives you plenty of time to heat an oiled skillet over the stove; Shoults more colorfully refers to this step by saying, "Get it super hot, stove-top style." The steaks go directly from the oven to the stove top. Shoults recommends, "Sear them for about 2 minutes on each side in the cast iron skillet."