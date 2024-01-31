Why You Should Salt Your Meat Before Adding Dry Rub

A lot of us grew up with the idea that if you wanted more flavorful meat you needed to marinade it or give it a dry rub and let it sit. The idea seems intuitive enough, covering a steak with herbs and spices gives the meat time to absorb all those tastes. And of course, you want there to be salt in your dry rub because salt is essential to seasoning everything. However, like a lot of kitchen tricks you may have learned years ago, there isn't actually anything backing up these assumptions. The reality is that no matter how long they sit, the spices in dry rubs will never penetrate beyond the edge of your meat. Salt is different though. Salt's special chemistry means you should add it early and let it sit.

The reason you should salt well before dry rubbing has to do with molecular reactions too small to see. Flavor molecules from rubs are too big to penetrate the wall of meat cells, meaning they never really get absorbed. But salt can dissolve and be taken in by cells. Not just that, but cells will naturally attempt to balance out their salt levels by transferring it from areas of high concentration to low-concentration areas through a process called diffusion. So the highly concentrated salt on the exterior of your meat will gradually move to the interior, fully and evenly seasoning it all the way through to the center.