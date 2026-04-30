11 Ways Trader Joe's Fans Are Getting Creative With The Stracciatella Burrata Filling

Calling all lovers of creamy, dreamy, unctuous cheeses: Trader Joe's seasonal Burrata Filling has popped up on the grocer's shelves again, and customers are already storming their local stores to claim a tub (or ten). The beloved item reappeared mid-April 2026, unleashing a flood of excitement across the web. Fans are now sharing their favorite ways to use this container full of burrata bliss — and you'll want to jot down their creative ideas and head to TJ's before it sells out again.

For the uninitiated, burrata is similar to, yet different from, mozzarella. It's almost like mozzarella in water balloon form, consisting of a thin casing of fresh mozzarella on the outside and a pool of rich cream mixed with mozzarella shreds on the inside, which is called "stracciatella" in Italian. Trader Joe's Burrata Filling is actually just stracciatella in a container — it cuts out the mozzarella casing so you can get right to the best part.

Milky, spreadable, and slightly sweet, Trader Joe's Burrata Filling is so good that multiple TJ's shoppers admit to just eating it out of the tub with a spoon. It also obviously pairs well with Italian classics like pizza, pasta, and bruschetta. But if you're bored with the norm, fans have come up with other deliciously unconventional uses you might have never thought of yourself. Get ready to see this classic cheese in a new light.