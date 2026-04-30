11 Ways Trader Joe's Fans Are Getting Creative With The Stracciatella Burrata Filling
Calling all lovers of creamy, dreamy, unctuous cheeses: Trader Joe's seasonal Burrata Filling has popped up on the grocer's shelves again, and customers are already storming their local stores to claim a tub (or ten). The beloved item reappeared mid-April 2026, unleashing a flood of excitement across the web. Fans are now sharing their favorite ways to use this container full of burrata bliss — and you'll want to jot down their creative ideas and head to TJ's before it sells out again.
For the uninitiated, burrata is similar to, yet different from, mozzarella. It's almost like mozzarella in water balloon form, consisting of a thin casing of fresh mozzarella on the outside and a pool of rich cream mixed with mozzarella shreds on the inside, which is called "stracciatella" in Italian. Trader Joe's Burrata Filling is actually just stracciatella in a container — it cuts out the mozzarella casing so you can get right to the best part.
Milky, spreadable, and slightly sweet, Trader Joe's Burrata Filling is so good that multiple TJ's shoppers admit to just eating it out of the tub with a spoon. It also obviously pairs well with Italian classics like pizza, pasta, and bruschetta. But if you're bored with the norm, fans have come up with other deliciously unconventional uses you might have never thought of yourself. Get ready to see this classic cheese in a new light.
Use TJ's Burrata Filling for an amped-up Caprese
A classic Caprese salad with tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella embodies delicious simplicity, but replacing the mozz with stracciatella creates a creamier, more luxurious result that feels extra fancy. That's why fans call Trader Joe's Burrata Filling the product you need for a restaurant-quality Caprese salad. For a plating job that says "fine dining," arrange your tomatoes artfully on a dish, then spoon the cheese into the center before scattering fresh basil leaves on top.
Burrata Filling makes for spectacular sandwiches and toasts
With its loose, creamy texture, TJ's Burrata Filling is a fantastic ingredient to upgrade your bruschetta, breakfast toasts, and sandwiches. One fan on Reddit puts the cheese on bruschetta with grilled vegetables like tomatoes, asparagus, and zucchini, while another user recommended a "divine" sandwich with sourdough, Burrata Filling, ham, arugula, and apricot spread. For breakfast, another Reddit user suggested dolloping the cheese on avocado toast with bacon, tomatoes, and pesto.
Burrata Filling is an unexpected hero on watermelon salad
If the feta in classic watermelon, feta, and mint salad is a bit strong for you, stracciatella is a fresh and creamy replacement that makes the dish even more refreshing. One Reddit user recommended adding TJ's Burrata Filling to a grilled watermelon salad, along with some fresh lemon zest. To prevent the cheese from completely dissolving, toss the other ingredients together, then serve with bowls of the stracciatella on the side to dollop on at the table.
Make Trader Joe's stracciatella the star of a cheese board
Building a charcuterie board with tons of different cheeses can be fun yet time-consuming. For an effortless summer meal, turn Trader Joe's Burrata Filling into the star of a simpler board, as one shopper on Reddit did. Their tempting assortment included tomatoes, rosemary mixed nuts, olives, cured meats, fresh basil, and honeycomb. Feel free to swap in any of your favorite crunchy, juicy, salty, and sweet ingredients to enliven the mild yet luscious stracciatella.
Burrata Filling and peach dishes are a match made in heaven
Juicy, sweet peaches are one of the most popular partners for TJ's stracciatella. One Reddit user recommended spreading the cheese on a pizza crust, then covering it "with slices of fresh peaches and a drizzle of hot honey ... It's my absolute favorite!" Another user paired the cheese with grilled peaches, olive oil, and fresh thyme leaves. Grilled peach halves and stracciatella are also heavenly combined with salty prosciutto on salads, crostini, and focaccia.
Pair TJ's Burrata Filling with its Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni
Made with cream, cheese, and gochujang chili paste, the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni was one of the best Trader Joe's items of February 2026, and now that Burrata Filling has returned, shoppers can't resist combining these fan favorites for the ultimate rich, spicy, savory dinner. One Reddit user instructed, "Add [the cheese] to the spicy alfredo fusilloni, some fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, and cracked black pepper, and extra gochugaru flakes and you've got a banger dish."
Spread Trader Joe's stracciatella on scones
Rich, spreadable clotted cream is a classic partner for freshly-baked scones, but can be hard to find outside of the U.K. — but TJ's Burrata Filling makes for a rich, subtly sweet, and salty substitute. "We had scones with the stracciatella and mango chutney ... they ended up so good," wrote one customer on Reddit. Trader Joe's line of fruit spreads includes a mango chutney, and its fig butter and apricot preserves would also be fantastic choices.
Burrata Filling makes for a delectably unconventional cheeseburger
Mild burrata might seem like an odd choice for a burger, but with some complementary condiments, the silky and refreshing cheese really works with the beef. In a thread about how to use TJ's stracciatella, one Reddit user recommended Caprese-inspired burgers with tomato, fresh basil, pesto, and a finishing drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Other burrata burger recipes use toppings like arugula, tomato jam, roasted red peppers, and garlic aioli.
Scoop up TJ's Burrata Filling with the beloved Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps
Trader Joe's Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps are a summer-only product that fans go gaga for each year, and since the Burrata Filling is also sold during the warm season, it's only natural to combine the two. One Reddit user heartily recommended this duo, saying, "You will experience great joy! Salty, spicy, crunchy, sweet, all the things." Try adding some hot pepper jelly to up the spiciness, or a dab of strawberry preserves to enhance the fruity flavor.
Burrata Filling makes for a creative steak topping
Strong, savory cheeses like blues or Parmesan make for some of the best steak toppings, but might we suggest going in the opposite direction with Trader Joe's Burrata Filling? According to one TJ's customer on Reddit, spreading the cheese on a simply grilled steak is "SO GOOD" with a capital, well, everything. Just like it does on a burger, the unctuous yet mild stracciatella uplifts the fatty beef for an amazing combo of rich and refreshing elements.
Use TJ's stracciatella as a secret ingredient in mashed potatoes
While Trader Joe's Burrata Filling is delicious enough to star in countless dishes, it can also be a great background player. "My kids love when I mash it into potatoes," one Reddit user said. The stracciatella will make for the creamiest mash ever — try adding pancetta, rosemary, and black truffle oil or salt to play up the Italian luxury vibes, or keep it simple and mash in plenty of garlic and extra virgin olive oil.