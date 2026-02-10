Trader Joe's February 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
As savvy food shoppers love to say, "Trader Joe's knows." That covers a whole range of insights, from curating eclectic global specialties to mysteriously divining what TJs devotees will pop into shopping carts, day in and day out. As a returning Joe-head for at least two decades, I count myself in the curious club of "customers who know" — namely regarding when TJs teammates get it right or occasionally veer off track.
With that in mind, it's time for a February 2026 roundup of the best products to buy at Trader Joe's this month. As always, it's a wild ride down the aisle, with stops for Italian, Asian, and Mexican cuisine, as well as down-home comfort foods with a TJ's twist. Some are hidden Trader Joe's gems, while others boldly take their forever spots in the brand's repertoire.
You'll discover everything from dill-y cheese dips to sparkling wines, spicy pastas, organic juice shots, Irish coffees, miso seafood, and fruity freeze-dried treats. Plus, you'll find standouts versions of muffins, cheeses, crunchy granolas, chocolate barks, and more. So, without further ado, here are the best items to add to your Trader Joe's cart this month.
Miso Marinated Black Cod
Miso originated on the Asian continent, but as far as we're concerned, it rose to glory once again in this Wild Alaskan Black Cod Sablefish with Miso Marinade. In typical TJs fashion, the classic Japanese "gindara saikyo yaki" dish gets reinvented with wild-caught cod marinated in a sweet miso mix. It joins TJs renowned line of frozen foods, oven-ready and emerging with a crispy caramelized coating.
TJs Sandwich Starters
Step aside, 19th-century Earl of Sandwich, your well-loved creation gets a new spin with these Sandwich Starters from Trader Joe's. Making a sandwich is fairly straightforward, but these olive-oil and sea-salt buns present in a genius "connections" structure. Break off a single section for a quick "hold you 'til supper" sandwich or extend it to three for sharing. Even better, make a two-section toasted base for cradling charcuteries or Caprese appetizers.
Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta
Italian pastas are well-loved plate pleasers, but this Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta goes a step further — and bigger. Fusilloni, a giant version of fusilli, rushes onto your plate with full fusion force, blending flavors of Italian Alfredo sauce and Korean gochujang, a fermented red chili paste. When simmered together with cream, butter, and grated cheese, and ladled over al dente fusilloni, it's a spicy international marriage full of fantastical flavor.
Organic Juice Shots
Juiceries are fun to experience but not so fun on the pocketbook. Trader Joe's gets that, and offers an alternative to raw, cold-pressed versions: organic juice shots in cute little two-fluid-ounce bottles. They're designed to give a burst of nutrient-dense energy when you need it most. Choose between two citrusy zingers: the No Joke Ginger Juice Shot with cayenne pepper, and its counterpart, the Mighty Turmeric Juice Shot with black pepper.
Dark Chocolate Bark with Puffed Quinoa and Raspberries
You may have tasted chocolate bark at some point in life, but not like the Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bark with Puffed Quinoa and Dried Raspberries. Starring ingredients in these thin, broken chocolate slabs include simple unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, and cane sugar. These ingredients mix and mingle with raspberries and puffy quinoa. No complicated additives are needed.
Raspberry Muffins
Muffins in general are rarely remarkable, but these Raspberry Muffins from Trader Joe's get plenty of folks talking. Tucked into the bakery aisle, these four blondies bring real raspberries to the muffin conversation, along with sour cream for tender, moist morsels. Crumbled brown sugar streusel makes a muffin top that's perfect for pan-frying in melted butter. These are slated for an end-of-March departure, but let's hope they linger longer.
Crispy Potato and Poblano Pepper Tacos
Fried tacos, anyone? Yes, please, especially if they come with mashed potatoes and spicy peppers rolled into white corn tortillas. That's what you get with the Crispy Potato and Poblano Pepper Tacos, a Trader Joe's take on classic taco dorados. These crunchy wonders are made in Mexico just for Trader Joe's shoppers, and they work as entrées or appetizers. Try them with another February-fave product, Trader Joe's Salsa Taquera.
Opaline Sparkling Pinot Noir Brut Rosé
Sparkling wines made with pinot noir often fall into prestigious premium categories, which is likely another thing that "Trader Joe's knows." Thanks to the proactive instincts of the TJ's team, lucky shoppers can now snag a bottle of Opaline Sparkling Pinot Noir Brut Rosé from the limited available supply. The fruity, creamy, floral, and spicy flavors are sealed inside elegant, patterned glass, selling for less than $10.
Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola
It's been a long time since granola was considered boring, at least for Trader Joe's shoppers. That's why this Homestyle Cherry Pistachio Pecan Granola isn't so surprising as it is impressive, in a savory/sweet kind of way. Inspired by a fancy-restaurant post-dinner granola course, TJ's playfully calls this "haute cuisine oats," loaded with the three P's: pistachios, pecans, and pumpkin seeds. Plus, dried Montmorency cherries and coconut flakes.
Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread
Nobody makes tongue-in-cheek plays on words better than the Trader Joe's product development team, which so aptly comes up with names like the "Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread." I've long been a fan of TJs Havarti dill cheese, but this one inches in new herbaceous directions. It's soft and spreadable, given the cream cheese base, with subtle slivers of dried dill weed, as well as dried onions, dried garlic, and sea salt.
TJ's Irish Coffee
After passionately pursuing the perfect Irish coffee on a long coastal drive from Spain to Italy, I feel like a self-appointed insider on this one. Trader Joe's Irish Coffee cocktail offers genuine Irish whiskey and is pre-mixed and ready-to-drink. Though hesitant at first, I found bold coffee extracts perfectly balancing the sugar, allowing oaky caramel/vanilla notes to gently rise. I'd recommend warming the cup, heating the cocktail, and topping it with fresh cream.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers
With the wildly popular "Unexpected" line of cheesy Trader Joe's goodness, longtime shoppers have come to "expect" occasional new interpretations. That's why I was delighted when original Unexpected Cheddar cheese got repackaged into snack-sized medallions, or as the French would say, "amuse-bouche" mouth amusers. These Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers are for nibblers who love sharp, mature cheddar with a tinge of Parmesan. They're surely headed for best Trader Joe's snack roundups.
Trader Joe's Pizza Bianca
Let's be honest here: Trader Joe's frozen pizzas can be hit-or-miss, some earning full-time status and others waxing-and-waning. But the Trader Joe's Pizza Bianca is likely here to stay. Southern Italy lends its tradition of light, thin, crunchy crust to this creation, though you won't get your tomato lycopene fix here, since the creamy sauce is Parmesan-based. Topped with mozzarella, more sharp Parmesan, onions, and rosemary, it all heads to a wood-burning oven.
Creamy Mac & Cheese
It's hard to find a food truly worthy of the "creamy dreamy" descriptor, but Trader Joe's bulldozes the boundaries with its Creamy Mac & Cheese. The brand puts the iconic Unexpected Cheddar to good use here, balancing its sharpness with mild cheddar, butter, and heavy cream. However, the real unexpected feature is the pipette rigate noodles with little ridges for cradling the sauce. It joins other TJs refrigerated prepared foods for plenty of comfort-food therapy.
Watermelon Flavored Freeze-Dried Candies
This wildly colorful treat throws back to the psychedelic '60s and '70s, when Bohemian hippie culture was far from shy about bold, flower-power expressions. These Watermelon Freeze-Dried Candies can't help but make you smile, especially when realizing all those snazzy colors come from natural foods, spices, and juices. Sweet, tangy, and bold flavors parade across the tongue before melting and fizzing in a groovy fit of glory.