Frozen Foods Dominate Trader Joe's 2026 Customer Choice Awards

On January 26, 2026, Trader Joe's announced the results of its 17th annual Customer Choice Awards. This fun tradition invites customers to vote for their favorite Trader Joe's products each January. Whether it's a seasonal treat or a year-round favorite, the process gives customers a chance to voice their opinions and celebrate the products they love most. This year, Trader Joe's frozen foods have dominated the results — maybe because we're all just really tired of cooking?

The overall winner throughout the categories was a fan-favorite Trader Joe's frozen dumpling: the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. This rich, savory, and easy-to-prepare soup add-in was voted number two last year, which further establishes it as a must-try product for anyone who hasn't had the pleasure of tasting it yet. At just $3.49 a box, it's also an affordable way to add some flavor and protein to your soup.

It's no surprise that customers chose Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip as their favorite appetizer. This frozen dip makes party prep easier, as it can be quickly heated and enjoyed. And there is one frozen Trader Joe's veggie you'll want to pair with it for a delightful culinary experience: the store's frozen artichoke bottoms.

Shoppers also voted on the best new Trader Joe's product of 2025. The winner was a breakfast staple with a twist. Trader Joe's Protein Pancakes may not be frozen, but they are a ready-to-eat meal that can be quickly heated in the microwave for a satisfying and healthy breakfast. The four-pack contains 20 grams of protein, allowing you to fuel up for a long, busy day.