The Frozen Trader Joe's Veggie You'll Want To Eat With Every Dip
From ready-made vegetarian meals and heat-and-eat pizzas, to dumplings, pasta, burritos and more, you can find some truly delectable gems in Trader Joe's famously convenient frozen food section. And while we'll always be fans of the grocer's cauliflower gnocchi and green onion pancakes, there's a new kid on the block that currently has all of our attention. Introducing: Trader Joe's Artichoke Bottoms, a frozen batch of pre-trimmed, pre-cooked artichokes that forgo the petals (and the rest of the heart), and solely spotlight the vegetable's fleshy base.
One of the most appealing parts of this snack is its naturally bowl-like shape, which makes each artichoke bottom seem practically designed for dipping and scooping. And not only are they a nutritious alternative to tortilla chips and crackers, but their creamy, earthy taste, combined with their tender texture, also serves to put a unique twist on your snacking experience.
Indeed, it's no wonder dip-loving diehards have fallen, well, head-over-bottom for these artichoke bottoms. In one Reddit thread, you can find multiple Trader Joe's shoppers who like the idea of eating them with the store's spinach and artichoke dip. Needless to say, it makes for a great complement. "I usually eat the dip with tortilla chips so I love this as a much healthier alternative," writes one Reddit user in response to the idea. Another suggests sprinkling some parmesan cheese on top for a slightly saltier, more decadent bite.
Other ways to pair and prepare Trader Joe's Artichoke Bottoms
Of course, spinach and artichoke dip isn't the only thing you can pair with these veggie cups. A creamy, zesty garlic dip, like the one featured in Tasting Table's own air fryer artichoke recipe, would also make an excellent accoutrement. Featuring fluffy mayonnaise, tangy greek yogurt, and a kick of mustard, the dip is finished off with garlic, lemon juice, and lemon zest, resulting in flavors that pair beautifully with the earthy taste of the artichokes.
If you want a heartier option that's practically a meal in itself, turn to our beloved creamy buffalo chicken dip. It's made with shredded chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and, most notably, some classic wing sauce for a ton of extra flavor.
Want to get even more creative? Try creating deconstructed stuffed artichokes by sprinkling them with breadcrumbs and parmesan, then popping them into the oven to bake until warm, golden, and bubbly. You can even take a page from an Redditor who piled them with sautéed onions, spinach, crispy onions, and mozzarella. For a protein-packed take worthy of serving as an hors d'oeuvre, you can also top these with crab meat or crumbles of sausage or meatballs. These fan favorites are only set to be around for a limited time, so (artichoke) bottoms up!