The Frozen Trader Joe's Veggie You'll Want To Eat With Every Dip

From ready-made vegetarian meals and heat-and-eat pizzas, to dumplings, pasta, burritos and more, you can find some truly delectable gems in Trader Joe's famously convenient frozen food section. And while we'll always be fans of the grocer's cauliflower gnocchi and green onion pancakes, there's a new kid on the block that currently has all of our attention. Introducing: Trader Joe's Artichoke Bottoms, a frozen batch of pre-trimmed, pre-cooked artichokes that forgo the petals (and the rest of the heart), and solely spotlight the vegetable's fleshy base.

One of the most appealing parts of this snack is its naturally bowl-like shape, which makes each artichoke bottom seem practically designed for dipping and scooping. And not only are they a nutritious alternative to tortilla chips and crackers, but their creamy, earthy taste, combined with their tender texture, also serves to put a unique twist on your snacking experience.

Indeed, it's no wonder dip-loving diehards have fallen, well, head-over-bottom for these artichoke bottoms. In one Reddit thread, you can find multiple Trader Joe's shoppers who like the idea of eating them with the store's spinach and artichoke dip. Needless to say, it makes for a great complement. "I usually eat the dip with tortilla chips so I love this as a much healthier alternative," writes one Reddit user in response to the idea. Another suggests sprinkling some parmesan cheese on top for a slightly saltier, more decadent bite.

