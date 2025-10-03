12 Best New Trader Joe's Items Of 2025 (So Far)

Trader Joe's devotees eagerly await new releases, anticipating yummy new snacks, drinks, frozen entrées, prepared meals, nut-and-fruit collections, and plenty more. It's a well-known fact that a few "misses" mingle with the "hits" every season, but that doesn't stop folks in 600-plus TJ's stores from giving newbies a whirl. Fortunately, we have the pleasure today of covering the hands-down hits of 2025 to date.

This list of the 12 best Trader Joe's items of 2025 (so far) comes from a wide swath of TJ's devotees, starting with myself, a twice-weekly Trader Joe's shopper, rain or shine. Our Tasting Table reviewers have also identified and tested separate seasonal favorites, including TJ's Fall 2025 lineup, the seasonal summer snacks to stock up on, and the more nuanced "buy and skip" list of Spring 2025 releases.

Here's a refreshed look at some of those choices, joined by new favorites deserving of their spotlight moment. Note that some seasonal or limited-time items may have already come and gone — but you'll now be a savvy snatcher when the best ones return.