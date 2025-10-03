12 Best New Trader Joe's Items Of 2025 (So Far)
Trader Joe's devotees eagerly await new releases, anticipating yummy new snacks, drinks, frozen entrées, prepared meals, nut-and-fruit collections, and plenty more. It's a well-known fact that a few "misses" mingle with the "hits" every season, but that doesn't stop folks in 600-plus TJ's stores from giving newbies a whirl. Fortunately, we have the pleasure today of covering the hands-down hits of 2025 to date.
This list of the 12 best Trader Joe's items of 2025 (so far) comes from a wide swath of TJ's devotees, starting with myself, a twice-weekly Trader Joe's shopper, rain or shine. Our Tasting Table reviewers have also identified and tested separate seasonal favorites, including TJ's Fall 2025 lineup, the seasonal summer snacks to stock up on, and the more nuanced "buy and skip" list of Spring 2025 releases.
Here's a refreshed look at some of those choices, joined by new favorites deserving of their spotlight moment. Note that some seasonal or limited-time items may have already come and gone — but you'll now be a savvy snatcher when the best ones return.
Cocoa Truffles With Maple Sugar
Long-time Trader Joe's shoppers are familiar with the company's mainstay Cocoa Truffles, but this isn't them. This new iteration is the Cocoa Truffles With Maple Sugar, perching prettily in a lane of their own. Each rich, chocolatey truffle is infused with maple sugar, adding a bit of crunch to the smooth, cocoa-dusted mini-mountains. They're currently tagged as seasonal, but I'd bet on a return performance sooner rather than later.
Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs
Meatballs may seem a mundane choice for a Trader Joe's "best of" list, but only if you haven't tried the Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs. Their starring role in the newest TJ's collection comes from the name itself: 100% Angus beef. Not many store-bought meatballs feature that kind of meat royalty, joined by courtly attendants like panko crumbs, cheeses, and aromatic herbs. You'll be eating "homemade" meatballs in under 20 minutes.
Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer
Sweet-cream and iced-coffee fans have eagerly awaited this Trader Joe's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer. It arrived for Fall 2025, just before evenings turned chilly. What distinguishes this from other cold foams is the mix of sweet maple and savory salt slowly seeping into your cup. Though designed for spraying atop cold beverages, it can secretly transform hot drinks as it melts into a lusciously flavored creamer.
Spicy Mango Habanero Guacamole
The new Spicy Mango Habanero Guacamole from TJs came as a 2025 summer treat but has earned a longer stay on shelves. One creamy bite reveals what's tickling your taste buds: chunks of sweet golden mango and jalapeño peppers, pumped up by a dose of habanero pepper purée. With fresh (not frozen) ingredients, plus farm-fresh Mexican Hass avocados, it saves a lot of time compared to homemade mango guacamole versions.
3 Cheese Pasta with Eggplant
This cheesy pasta eggplant dish, available in TJ's freezers, was inspired by the Sicilian "Pasta alla Norma" recipe from your nonna's cookbook. The classic 1830s-era dish, created to encourage famed Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini, gets a fresh Trader Joe's interpretation with al dente penne pasta, rich tomato sauce, an ultra-creamy bechamel, and a parade of mozzarella, provolone, and various hard cheeses. It's prepared with molto gusto, ready to heat and serve.
Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites
Egg bites at Trader Joe's, once a delightful surprise, are now expected to debut in new incarnations — and to be really good. The latest Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites don't disappoint, presenting with egg whites only, joined by the likes of asiago and cottage cheese, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, rosemary, and sage. Mine went from package to microwave, to warm, fluffy texture and flavor, in two minutes.
Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Who says creamy sweet potatoes are only for special occasions? Not me (and probably not you either) after tasting these Trader Joe's Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes. Sweet and salty never tangoed so well, or with such perfect partner ingredients: whipped sweet potatoes with sea salt and brown sugar, heavy cream, nutmeg, real vanilla bean paste, and deeply flavorful vanilla bean seeds. Serve as dinner, a dip, or a spread.
Honeydew Cold Pressed Juice
Shoppers have long embraced cold-pressed oils, but juices? Not so much. That's likely to change with this naturally sweet, deeply flavorful drink. Trader Joe's Honeydew Cold Pressed Juice comes straight from melons and lemons for a 100% all-juice beverage. Cold-pressing avoids heat when processing, preserving that natural melon freshness as it slides down your throat. It will work in cocktails, mocktails, and smoothies, earning a big thumbs-up.
Jalapeño Limeade
Another exclusively labeled beverage deserves a taste this year: the Trader Joe's Organic Jalapeño Limeade. It's a counterpart to TJ's smooth juices, bringing a tart tanginess and subtle heat. The company calls it "mild" for wary sippers, but it could easily be considered medium-mild. It's made with jalapeño powder, avoiding a direct hit from seeded peppers, so the clean taste of not-from-concentrate organic lime juice and organic cane sugar shines through.
Handheld Chicken Pot Pies
These toasty Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies began warming bellies in the chilly months of early 2025 — and they're poised to do the same through year's end and beyond. The game-changer is revealed in its name: handheld. Finally, comfort food is on the move; no forks are needed (though napkins come highly recommended). You'll barely miss the usual thick, creamy gravy, as it otherwise tastes exactly like a traditional flaky-crust pot pie.
Jack of All Flavors Cheese Party Tray
How many times have you laboriously sliced cheese squares for appetizers, wishing that pre-cut versions tasted as good? That ended for me after picking up a Jack of All Flavors Cheese Party Tray at Trader Joe's. It's all Monterey Jack cheese, but in four different creamy flavors: the basic mild Jack Cheese, briny Tomato Olive, herb-centric Parsley Chive, and my favorite, the savory Garlic Basil Jack.
Apple Pie Spread
This Apple Pie Spread from Trader Joe's may seem like it's been in your family for years, but the fledgling flavor made its debut in 2025. It feels cozy and familiar for a reason: it tastes just like your grandma's apple pie, with lots of cinnamon, brown sugar, and chopped apples. This isn't a pie filling per se, but rather an actual spread for breads, muffins, pastries, or even ice cream sundaes.