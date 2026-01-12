5 Best Trader Joe's Hidden Gems From 2025

This under-sung hero of Trader Joe's 2025 lineup follows a chocolate-centric trend, placing it directly in your kitchen with little fanfare. It's Trader Joe's Drinking Chocolate, aptly named for what appears at first glance to be a simple drink. But this is far from the hot chocolate beverages of yesterday, especially ones made from small packets of brown powder. The European style of drinking chocolate is a richer and thicker way of experiencing cocoa-based liquids, and TJ's version bypasses the need for visiting specialty chocolatiers or drinking-chocolate cafes. It's just as creamy and full-bodied as cafe versions, far less expensive, and you can stir it up on a moment's whim.

There's a whole lot tucked inside that TJ's can of drinking chocolate, namely chunks and shavings of premium Columbian cacao. There's no powder here, so it takes more than a quick stir to brings this drink to life — more like slowly nurturing those cacao bits into a marvelously melty drink to savor. You'll be transferring the cacao bits into your favorite cup, adding hot milk or non-dairy liquid, then stirring until dissolved. It's quite literally "drinking" chocolate in a matter of minutes.

There's a relatively brief ingredient list for TJ's drinking chocolate: unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, and natural vanilla flavor. Without a parade of curious extras, you'll definitely taste the rich, pure essence of cacao in your cup. It's designated as a limited-time product, but there's hope for a long run or repeat performance.