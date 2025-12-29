The Viral TikTok Food Trend That Boomers Still Don't Understand

Food trends come and go, but the best ones stick around, changing the ways we eat, cook, prepare, or serve our meals. A certain TikTok trend does exactly that, in ways both subtle and bold. It also comes with a catchy and somewhat controversial name: girl dinner. In its simplest form, girl dinner is a low-effort plate you throw together when you're hungry but not in the mood to cook. It's pretty subjective, but an example would be snack plates with cheese, crackers, sliced fruit, tomatoes, hummus, leftover veggies, or whatever odds and ends are in the fridge. Some people create grazing table setups, while others choose a single favorite item, like ice cream or fruit.

The trend took off on TikTok in May 2023 after creator Olivia Maher posted a short video showing a simple spread of bread, cheese, grapes, pickles, and butter and labeled it her "girl dinner." The clip quickly drew over 1.5 million views and inspired a widely used audio that has since appeared in hundreds of thousands of videos. Even major food brands jumped in on the pop-culture phenomenon, including Popeye's, which released a limited Girl Dinner menu made entirely of side dishes.

Girl dinners altered standards of what constitutes a "proper meal." Widely embraced by Millennials and Gen Z's, they signal a change in perception from the Boomer generation when it always included a main course. The trend seems to have taken root, for a variety of reasons, starting with the strong presence of social media in meal planning.