The Trader Joe's Product You Need For A Restaurant-Quality Caprese Salad

If you aspire to make restaurant-quality dishes without the skills of a professional chef and with affordable ingredients, Trader Joe's is the perfect store. And while a caprese salad is simple in its design with only a few ingredients, that only means that each component makes all the difference. Typically, fresh mozzarella is the cheese element here but if you head to Trader Joe's, you'll find a limited-time offering that will elevate your dish from basic to restaurant-level.

At first glance, Trader Joe's Burrata Filling "Stracciatella" may not look like the best replacement for mozzarella slices, since it's essentially the scoopable insides of a ball of burrata. But it brings all the flavors and richness of the cheese that you're used to in classic caprese recipes. Burrata itself is just a variety of mozzarella and it's stuffed with a combination of the shredded fromage and cream.

The Trader Joe's filling is exactly that — fresh mozzarella shreds soaked in cream. But because it's spoonable, you can easily drop dollops on top of your sliced tomatoes, so you get rich creaminess in each bite of your salad.