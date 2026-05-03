9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants You Might Want To Think Twice About Eating At

Prestigious accolades like Michelin stars can be both a blessing and a burden to restaurants. Though these honors offer prestige and increase traffic, they also subject businesses to intense pressure and scrutiny. Opinions on these high-end establishments are sometimes polarized, with some diners praising their refined service and culinary artistry and others dismissing them as elitist and exorbitantly priced. So, we have compiled a list of notable Michelin-starred spots from around the world that have received backlash from customers and food critics alike. While acknowledging their selling points, we've highlighted issues like ridiculously small portions, bland dishes, and condescending owners and waitstaff.

As a reminder, stars are typically awarded by Michelin Guide inspectors based on cooking techniques and food quality and balance. One star indicates premium ingredients and standout flavors, while two stars signify elevated, creative items. As for three stars, they represent the pinnacle of the art through timeless, iconic dishes that will always be linked to a chef or a restaurant's legacy. Surprisingly, service itself and wine programs are never taken into consideration, which may explain why certain controversial venues retain their distinctions.

On that note, some acclaimed spots have had a rough few years, with many suffering downgrades or even the complete removal of its stars. Despite still maintaining Michelin recognition, the following venues have drawn surprising negative feedback, so let's examine the shortcomings of nine Michelin-starred restaurants.