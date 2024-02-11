24 Best Scenic Waterfront Restaurants Around The World

There's an undeniable allure to dining by the water. The gentle lapping of waves sets the rhythm for a meal filled with sensory delights. Whether it's the tranquil ambiance of a lakeside retreat, the bustling energy of a riverside promenade, or the expansive grandeur of an oceanfront vista, the experience somehow makes food taste even better than it might otherwise. Indeed, the connection between food and environment becomes almost palpable.

But there are also plenty of waterfront restaurants that rely too much on the location and let the quality of their food fall by the wayside. They assume — perhaps rightly — that plenty of people will put up with a sub-par meal just to enjoy the pleasures of a good view. But we're here to tell you that you can have it all — a beautiful view and good food — in the same restaurant. This list focuses on scenic waterfront establishments that also take pains to serve fresh, tasty, good-quality food you'd want to eat for its own sake. We've compiled it based on our own experiences and reviews and articles from relevant websites and publications; you can read more about our methodology at the end of the article. At these places, the view enhances every aspect of your gastronomic journey, rather than covering up a mediocre menu.