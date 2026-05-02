7 Gluten Free Donuts In New York City, Ranked

Finding your favorite foods done gluten-free can be incredibly tricky. In cities like New York, however, it's a bit easier. I've been living in the city for 10 years and have been gluten-free for about half of that time. As a result, I've made it my mission to find the best gluten-free versions of dishes like New York City pizza, pasta, bagels, cookies, and now, donuts!

There are a ton of dedicated gluten-free bakeries across New York City, but something I noticed is that finding gluten-free donuts in them wasn't as common as other baked goods. Before I wrote this article, I had only been to one place with gluten-free donuts available. So I decided to dive in and find as many places as I could with these elusive gems. Ultimately, I found seven locations where I was able to secure myself a gluten-free donut.

Most of these donut locales were found in downtown Manhattan, so if you're reading this and want to go on a gluten-free donut adventure yourself, I suggest heading there. Areas like the East Village, Chinatown, and West Village had great spots — plus, they're all essentially walking distance from each other. So, without further ado, let's get to ranking these gluten-free donuts that I found in New York City!