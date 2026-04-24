10 Ways Grocery Store Bakeries Keep Baked Good Prices Low

Relatively few of us live in a place where there's no bakery around. From small-town mom-and-pop shops to artisan patisseries in gentrified neighborhoods, or at the very least a coffee shop with a limited selection of baked goods, you can almost always find a place to pick up a treat for yourself.

Often, those treats come from the in-store bakery at a grocery store. And why not? You're already at the supermarket to buy groceries, and prices there are lower — sometimes a lot lower — than you can find at standalone bakeries.

There are a number of reasons for that, and although I trained as a chef, not a baker, I have some personal insight on the subject. Back in the '90s, my parents ran a literal mom-and-pop bakery, where I helped out on weekends (my cousin owns it now), and during my culinary career, I myself ran an in-store bakery at an upscale regional chain in Alberta, Canada. Here — drawn from my own experience, and from following industry trends for decades — are 10 ways those grocery store bakeries can keep their prices down.