Here's How Wonder Restaurants Works For The First-Timers

If you've been hearing the term Wonder in recent restaurant conversation, there's a good reason for that. Though launching just in 2018, the Wonder restaurant concept is already considered a "disruptor," challenging the status quo and introducing a brand-new dining approach. In a nutshell, Wonder isn't a single restaurant, or even a chain of them, but rather a fresh twist on the food hall concept. Think of it as a delivery-first kitchen hosting 20 to 30 virtual "restaurants" under one roof that you can order from simultaneously — but with individual hands-on preparation distinguishing each eatery in the collection.

Wonder meals are mostly prepped in a New Jersey central commissary, then finished onsite in each physical location, using compact, bare-minimum, ventless kitchens. Wonder has its own restaurant brands, but the collection also includes a bevy of menus from celebrity-chef partners like Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, and José Andrés. The company handles everything in-house — from menu, to cooking, to delivery — which allows oversight of food quality and delivery times. In addition to purchasing Blue Apron, Wonder also acquired Grubstreet to jumpstart app-based deliveries.

After "meal kits" for each restaurant are dispersed from the central kitchen to established Wonder locations, you can choose from as many as 500 menu items from individual chefs and restaurants. They include the likes of Tejas Barbecue from Texas, Southern seafood from acclaimed chef and author JJ Johnson, and Di Faro Pizza in Brooklyn, known as Anthony Bourdain's favorite NYC pizza spot.