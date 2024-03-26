JJ Johnson's Tips For The Best Gumbo - Exclusive

We dove deeper to get more words of wisdom from JJ Johnson about the best homemade gumbo. When asked if he likes to add sausage to his gumbo, his answer was no and we raised our eyebrows. "I do dried shrimp," he revealed, intriguing us. He added that when he traveled to Ghana, he learned to incorporate dried shrimp into gumbo from making okra stew. Delicious!

As Johnson emphasized, he prefers "the little guys" as opposed to big shrimp. Little dried shrimp are packed with a subtle sweetness and a whole lot of umami. Like how you can amplify your savory dishes with shrimp paste, which is often made from dried shrimp, you can intensify the flavors of your gumbo by adding tiny dried shrimp. This flavor addition can be a little intense in stews and gumbo, and that's where the okra kicks in as a balancer.

The next time you make gumbo, remember these tips from Johnson. But also, don't forget that what tastes best is subjective, and the journey to the perfect bowl of gumbo is as unique as our individual palates.