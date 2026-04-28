Why Aldi's Deli Meat Gets Mixed Reactions From Shoppers
When shopping at discount grocers like Aldi, there's a fine line between an awesome bargain and a product that, unfortunately, gives you what you paid for. One category that seriously blurs this border is deli meats, as Aldi customers have severely mixed opinions on their quality. We examined both sides of the debate to find out the pros and cons of the chain's deli products, so you can decide which Aldi meats to buy or avoid.
We'll start with the good news: Aldi does sell lunch meats that earn consistently great feedback. Now, the bad news: The store's turkey, ham, and other sandwich meat may have a serious problem with slime – not a slight slickness, but "literally a layer of gel on top," as described by one grossed-out Reddit user. A second dissatisfied customer alleged that they bought packs of Aldi turkey with "a THICK sticky slimy goo on them ... Bought some from another store thinking I got a bad package ... and it was filled with a jelly-like clear slime again!"
Another shopper on Reddit said of the chain's sandwich slices, "I recently got very strong smelling (on the verge of spoiled) batches," adding that they now avoid buying Aldi's deli meat at all costs. To be fair, multiple customers claim they've never once had a problem with slimy or spoiled meat, but the other testimonies are too numerous to ignore. Luckily, we found out which products are frequent offenders and which ones are a safer bet.
Choose Aldi deli meats packed in containers over ones sealed in bags
To avoid slimy, smelly deli meat from Aldi, pay attention to the packaging. Customers attest that meats sold in zip-top bags labeled as "deli-sliced" are frequent offenders, while those packed in plastic containers have a much better record for freshness. One Facebook user said to look for "clear rectangular tubs with the red lids ... It's never slimy, and there are two individual packages per tub, so it stays fresher." They are likely referring to Aldi's Lunch Mate brand, which other customers also recommend, saying it's comparable to name brands like Hillshire Farm.
The gross bagged meats at Aldi could be blamed on the lack of physical delis in stores. Whereas grocers with deli sections freshly slice meat each day, Aldi's products come from elsewhere, and zip-top bags may not have as much preservation power as sturdy containers. As one Facebook commenter put it, "I never touch that bagged stuff. Who knows when it was sliced and under what conditions."
As for products that have more positive than mixed or negative reviews, sliced roast beef is one Aldi deli meat that customers find to be worth it. The Lunch Mate oven-roasted turkey breast, honey ham, and rotisserie chicken also have their fans. "We keep it on hand all the time!" one Reddit user said about the chicken. "Add a little cranberry sauce to it for the best sandwich ever!" The reigning kings of Aldi's deli selection, however, are the Italian cold cuts.
Aldi's salami and prosciutto are the best deli meats you can buy there
If salami and prosciutto are your go-to cold cuts, Aldi might actually have you covered. Its salami in particular earns lots of compliments and pretty much zero complaints, with some customers saying it's the only Aldi lunch meat that is never slimy. One Reddit user called the Lunch Mate hard salami "really good," and another commenter concurred: "Good texture, not really greasy, very thin ... tasty on pizza, as a snack, etc." At an average price of $4.85 per 8-ounce pack, or about 61 cents per ounce, this product costs less than name-brand salamis while still providing a great taste.
Even Aldi's Genoa salami, which comes in those supposedly cursed plastic bags, has been heartily recommended by multiple shoppers. At $3.45 for 8 ounces, it's an even better bargain than the Lunch Mate brand. Appleton Farms is another one of the chain's in-house deli brands, and its prosciutto is a meat to buy every time you step foot into Aldi. Made with minimal ingredients and cut into perfect paper-thin slices, this item has been called better than more expensive prosciuttos, with an ideal balance of salty, fatty, and porky flavors. In addition to sandwiches and snacks, all of these cuts make awesome Aldi products to add to your charcuterie board. While shoppers recommend going to a different store for most other lunch meats, these Aldi buys won't do you wrong.