I Buy This Meat Every Time I Step Foot In Aldi

Over the years, Aldi has been one of my go-to spots for certain products. There were times I relied on its canned goods to help manage a tight budget and months when I indulged in all its potato chip glory. But no matter what I go to Aldi for, I always pick up some prosciutto. And not just one package of prosciutto, I'll grab at least three (and sometimes clean out the shelf). Why more than one package? Because I inevitably inhale one when I get back to my car. Yes, it's that good, especially for the price — about $4 for 4 ounces. Put those two together and I'd be a fool to not grab it on every Aldi trip.

Appleton Farms prosciutto is a win in my book because the ingredients are simply pork and sea salt. And that's all an Italian dry-cured ham should be. It's not certified authentic prosciutto, but for a private label brand at a retailer, it's a home run. It's thinly sliced, soft, pliable, moist, tasty, well balanced with fat and protein, and has the perfect amount of saltiness. It practically melts in your mouth. So the first package (that I inhale) is just the appetizer before savoring the second package (usually later that same day). And the other packages are for later in the week. It's not just me who loves this prosciutto — other Aldi customers also rave about it. And given the number of dishes you can use the prosciutto for, it's a no-brainer, in my opinion.