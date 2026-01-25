I Buy This Meat Every Time I Step Foot In Aldi
Over the years, Aldi has been one of my go-to spots for certain products. There were times I relied on its canned goods to help manage a tight budget and months when I indulged in all its potato chip glory. But no matter what I go to Aldi for, I always pick up some prosciutto. And not just one package of prosciutto, I'll grab at least three (and sometimes clean out the shelf). Why more than one package? Because I inevitably inhale one when I get back to my car. Yes, it's that good, especially for the price — about $4 for 4 ounces. Put those two together and I'd be a fool to not grab it on every Aldi trip.
Appleton Farms prosciutto is a win in my book because the ingredients are simply pork and sea salt. And that's all an Italian dry-cured ham should be. It's not certified authentic prosciutto, but for a private label brand at a retailer, it's a home run. It's thinly sliced, soft, pliable, moist, tasty, well balanced with fat and protein, and has the perfect amount of saltiness. It practically melts in your mouth. So the first package (that I inhale) is just the appetizer before savoring the second package (usually later that same day). And the other packages are for later in the week. It's not just me who loves this prosciutto — other Aldi customers also rave about it. And given the number of dishes you can use the prosciutto for, it's a no-brainer, in my opinion.
How to enjoy Aldi prosciutto
Aldi is a meat-and-cheese lover's playground for creating the perfect charcuterie board. After I grab the prosciutto, I typically head for the cheese (these are some of the best cheeses to buy at Aldi) but it depends on my mood as to what I get — provolone or something spicy pairs well with the prosciutto. Then I peruse other charcuterie items (often the Specially Selected brand products) like stuffed olives or pickled peppers. This is one way I eat lunch when I'm on the road — simple, convenient, affordable, and filling. Hard to beat that.
Though charcuterie is my go-to for prosciutto, it's certainly not the only way I enjoy it. In fact, an indulgent way to have it is fried. Yep, just like bacon, though it crisps up chewier than bacon since it doesn't feature as much fat. But the flavor becomes deeper and more concentrated. It makes for a great accompaniment alongside eggs. Or wrap a slice or two around quick-cooking foods like asparagus, which gives a tasty and contrasting combo of flavors — the earthiness of asparagus is highlighted by the salty, meaty prosciutto. I also enjoy enveloping cooked hot dogs in cheese and prosciutto before gently heating, but watch out not to prematurely melt the cheese with too-high heat. And don't forget the Italian classic of encasing melon slices in proscuitto, or upgrading the dish with other stone fruits.