True Pasta Lovers Are Buying Their Noodles At This Department Store

While most grocery stores are replete with countless brands of pasta, real pasta lovers should be privy to a veritable treasure trove of imported, high-quality pastas that you won't find at conventional grocery chains. Believe it or not, the best place to find authentic Italian pastas in all the types and shapes isn't a specialty store. Customers on social media and cooking blogs alike flock to none other than Home Goods, a department store known for furniture, appliances, kitchen supplies, and decor.

According to Home Goods customers in the know, the department store has a fine foods section with pastas and sauces imported from Italy, not to mention other specialty items like walnut oil, protein powders, and high-end spices like saffron and smoked paprika. These pasta brands have the highest quality ingredients and a taste and texture that any pasta connoisseur will appreciate. Home Goods has a team of buyers for all of these specialty products that often work directly with the manufacturers, cutting out the middleman. Furthermore, Home Goods buyers are opportunistic, looking for vendors or manufacturers that have overproduced products to snatch them at a low price. Consequently, you'll see these imported pastas sold at a fraction of the price of what you'd find at specialty stores. However, because of this opportunistic approach, the varieties of pastas and other jarred specialty goods are constantly changing. So, be sure to stock up on your favorite pasta brand while you see it on the shelves.