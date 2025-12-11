What To Buy (And Love Forever) From The HomeGoods Kitchen Section

Dutch ovens are an incredibly versatile type of kitchen tool that can be used both on the stovetop as well as in the oven. Many times, they are made with cast iron or ceramic materials and have a coating that makes them aesthetically pleasing. Dutch ovens can be used to make a wide range of recipes, including different types of stews, bread, pasta dishes, and more.

At HomeGoods, you can often find brand-name Dutch ovens for a great price. When I visited the store, I came across a selection of them right on a table that was located between aisles. This table had piles of Dutch ovens on display with many popular name brands. There were some Martha Stewart Dutch ovens that were selling for about 20% of the usual retail price. They're made with cast iron material, have a durable enamel surface, and come in a few colors that would match a variety of kitchen styles.

One of the biggest deals I saw was Brandani Dutch ovens that had a price tag that listed the item around $30 less than what the oven usually sells for. These Dutch ovens were a bit larger than the Martha Stewart ones, and came in beautiful colors that caught my eye. There were also quite a few Cuisinart options, selling for a fraction of the price you'd pay through Cuisinart itself.