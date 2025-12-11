What To Buy (And Love Forever) From The HomeGoods Kitchen Section
If you've ever visited HomeGoods, you know that it can be a never-ending shopping endeavor. One reason why people love this store so much is because the inventory is constantly changing, and one HomeGoods location may have completely different items from another one. You truly never know what you're going to find, and oftentimes items go quickly, so if you see something you like, you'd better buy it!
I'm an avid HomeGoods shopper, and love to peruse every section of the store. The kitchen section, specifically, is a great spot to not only find amazing deals but also to find unique and stylish upgrades for your kitchen. While the actual items sold change from visit to visit, the general categories of items remain the same. I recently went to the store as the Christmas season was starting, and chose nine types of items to focus on. While some are seasonal, these are general things that you can always locate in the store, are often unique or special finds, and many times are great prices as well.
Brand name Dutch ovens
Dutch ovens are an incredibly versatile type of kitchen tool that can be used both on the stovetop as well as in the oven. Many times, they are made with cast iron or ceramic materials and have a coating that makes them aesthetically pleasing. Dutch ovens can be used to make a wide range of recipes, including different types of stews, bread, pasta dishes, and more.
At HomeGoods, you can often find brand-name Dutch ovens for a great price. When I visited the store, I came across a selection of them right on a table that was located between aisles. This table had piles of Dutch ovens on display with many popular name brands. There were some Martha Stewart Dutch ovens that were selling for about 20% of the usual retail price. They're made with cast iron material, have a durable enamel surface, and come in a few colors that would match a variety of kitchen styles.
One of the biggest deals I saw was Brandani Dutch ovens that had a price tag that listed the item around $30 less than what the oven usually sells for. These Dutch ovens were a bit larger than the Martha Stewart ones, and came in beautiful colors that caught my eye. There were also quite a few Cuisinart options, selling for a fraction of the price you'd pay through Cuisinart itself.
Specialty glassware
While people love to fill their kitchen cabinets with simple sets of glassware, it's common to see specialty glassware sets spicing up the display in people's homes. One place that I've always loved to go to for specialty glassware is HomeGoods. There are constantly new things on the shelves, and snagging one feels unique and special.
I had to hold myself back from buying what I saw during my visit. There were exciting cocktail glasses that caught my eye, many of which had a gold theme. There were martini glasses that had ornately designed ridges embedded into the glass with a gold rim. Another sleek glass had a thick stem with gold jewels.
Depending on the time of the year that you visit the store, you'll find glassware that fits the season. When I went to HomeGoods this summer, I saw many types of glassware that had fun, summery designs, like watermelons embedded into the sides of a water glass, bright and joyful colors for cocktail glasses, and funky martini glass sets that resembled a flamingo. In the winter holiday season, the selection was distinctly different in style. This is definitely a great place to stop if you want unique, fun, and affordable glassware. Most of these glasses were under $10, which I consider to be a steal.
Skillets
One mistake I see people make when buying products for their kitchen is spending way too much money on items they could find for a lower price at places like HomeGoods. One example is skillets, which are a kitchen must-have — and you want your skillet to be good quality so it lasts a long time.
At HomeGoods, there is an exceptional selection of skillets to choose from. Each time that I've visited the store, I've noticed that there is always an entire side of an aisle that is dedicated to various types of skillets. I saw brands like D&W, GreenPan, and La Sera. There were options for just about any size skillet that you'd need, and the listed prices were about $10 less than the usual retail price. I have a GreenPan that I bought from HomeGoods, and it has been going strong for over four years. For such an affordable price, the quality impressed me a ton.
Organization products
For kitchen organization that isn't totally boring, I constantly depend on HomeGoods. I have open shelves in my kitchen, so having nice-looking containers to hold food or items is very important (if I want my kitchen to look nice, that is!). At HomeGoods, there's an entire aisle dedicated to kitchen organization, and it has just about anything you'd need.
Standouts that I found at HomeGoods include a large number of bins that you can customize to hold whatever items you need. Some have a wooden top, others have white or black tops, and almost all of them are clear at the base so you can see what you put inside — whether that's cereal, spices, nuts, pasta, candy, or whatever else your heart desires. These are very useful items to help organize your kitchen. The average price for these items was between $5 and $20, keeping everything nicely under budget.
On one side of the organizational aisle, there was an entire section dedicated to various-sized jars and glass canisters. These items stuck out to me the most, as they were more interesting and unique to look at. Some had engravings on the glass, others had interesting tops that added character, and there was just about any size that you would need. These were priced between $2 and $15, which I thought was a great deal.
Unique serving platters
To really make your kitchen feel homey, unique serving platters are a must. Especially if you enjoy hosting company, this can add a great sense of character and warmth to your table display. Similar to the glassware, the types of serving platters that you'll find at HomeGoods depend on the season that you're shopping in.
There were tons of options for Christmas and holiday serving platters. Some had ornate, colorful decorations around the edges, and others were simpler. One platter that fit my style was cream-colored and had gorgeous bows etched into the ceramic. It was simple, sophisticated, yet had a nice character that I felt would fit my home perfectly. If you're planning on making the viral 'charcute-wreath' board for the holidays, one of these serving platters would pair perfectly with the theme.
In the summer, there are usually many platters that are decorated with various summer fruits and vegetables, bright yellow and blue colorings, and various shapes for different summertime food items. There is also a selection of simple and thin sets of serving platters to choose from that fit any season of the year. Many are sold in packs of four, so you can easily have matching platters to serve an array of food on.
Dish towels
For people who love to change their dish or kitchen towels (and yes, they are different) depending on the time of year, HomeGoods is the perfect place to stock up. I saw many adorable winter and Christmas-themed towels. There were classic designs like a cream-based towel with Santa holding a Christmas tree and embroidered wreaths on a red-lined towel. There were also more modern holiday towels that featured whimsical gingerbread houses and pink Christmas bows.
For other times of the year, I can always depend on HomeGoods to have simple color and design dish towel options that will match my kitchen. In the fall, there are always a ton of towels that fit the color-scheme of autumn perfectly. My favorite dish towels I use every single year are a beautiful set decorated with gold and orange leaves with ornate pumpkins intertwined in them. I never spend more than $10 per towel, and I use them every single year. No matter your style, I think that HomeGoods is a great spot to find affordable yet nice-looking dish towels that you can collect all year round.
Seasonal mugs
If you're not taking a look at all of the seasonal mugs during the holidays when you shop at HomeGoods, you're truly missing out. I never miss out on this section of the store, as each year there are different and exciting mugs to choose from. Whether you're looking for fall-themed ones for Thanksgiving, Christmas mugs that will bring you extra cheer, or New Year's Eve mugs to celebrate the end of the year, you'll be overwhelmed by HomeGoods' selection.
One thing that I personally like to do is buy a new seasonal Christmas mug each year and add it to my mug collection. In 2025, there were a lot of fun and zany mugs to choose from. One standout mug had a Christmas village wrapping around the ceramic, with adorable houses and shops, trees, and townspeople enjoying winter activities. Another mug looked like a gingerbread house, complete with a front door, windows, and icing decorations. I love how these mugs bring an entire personality to the kitchen.
If you prefer simplicity, I saw many options that you'd enjoy as well. One simple cream colored mug had a slightly imperfect shape and a small Christmas tree design on the front. No matter your style, HomeGoods has an endless supply of choices to browse through.
Matching dishware sets
When people move into a new home, they tend to think that splurging on matching dishware sets is a must. Places like Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm may have beautifully made dishes, but they aren't entirely necessary and can cost you well over $100 for a simple design.
At HomeGoods, I found that the store always carries a great selection of matching dishware sets. During Christmas, the matching sets were more holiday-themed; however, there are usually more plain and simple options available to buy throughout the year.
One design that completely drew me in was a set of beautiful gold-rimmed plates, bowls, serving platters, cups, and accessories. Most of these items were individually priced between $3 and $10, so you could easily get a set for under $100. I love to get these types of sets because they are available for a short amount of time; this makes them feel exclusive and fancy, but I can enjoy them for years to come.
Brand name appliances
A kitchen isn't a kitchen without appliances to round out your needs. While the selection varies widely from visit to visit at HomeGoods, there are usually highly discounted brand-name kitchen appliances to snag. I saw a large display of appliances like rice cookers, toasters, coffee makers, milk frothers, air fryers, and blenders.
As I took a look at the price tags for each item, most items had a discount of about $30 or more when compared to the regular retail price. Plus, HomeGoods carries many high-quality brand names — Cuisinart, Vitamix, and NutriBullet, to name a few. On one visit, I actually came across a large number of Breville espresso makers that were about $100 cheaper than if you bought them from another store or Breville itself. The thing is, these items tend to go fast and pop up randomly. So, if you're on the hunt for a specific item, I recommend popping into your local HomeGoods once a week until you snag the jackpot.
Methodology
I am an avid HomeGoods shopper, so much so that I visit the store about twice a month. While I don't buy things every time, I just love to see what the store is offering and find it an enjoyable activity to do in my free time. With so much experience shopping at HomeGoods, I have a good idea of what the store sells week to week. I used my knowledge from my shopping experience in the past and went to the store specifically to scope out the current availability for this article. Ultimately, I decided to focus on categories in the kitchen section of HomeGoods that are always available, and I highlighted various types of items within those categories that you might find throughout different times of the year.