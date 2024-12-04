The Viral 'Charcute-Wreath' Is Just What Your Christmas Party Needs

It's that time of year again to deck the halls, and that means it's also time to feed family and friends. What better way to pass around the culinary cheer at your next Christmas party than to bring out the charcuterie? Even better? Let's make that charcuterie board a "charcute-wreath," and really get the party going. A wreath of charcuterie is festive, colorful, creative, and versatile. There are so many ways to make a charcuterie wreath, and none are wrong. Beginning with a basic guide to building a charcuterie board can get you started on turning this viral appetizer option into a stunning holiday display.

Advertisement

A basic, no-frills charcuterie presentation requires a wooden board, a selection of cured meats, a variety of cheese, and standard accoutrements such as olives, pickles, or pepperoncini (not to be confused with banana peppers). For a charcuterie wreath, you'll want to start with a round wooden board. The simplest way to assemble the wreath is by placing a border of fresh herbs around the circular board — rosemary works well and has the look of a garland. Place the larger food items such as crackers, meats, and cheese slices or blocks near the outer edge of the wreath and work your way in with smaller food like fruit, nuts, and pickled items. You can then accent the edges of the wreath with as many colorful add-ons as you want. Ideas include berries (bright red cranberries look super festive), sprigs of herbs, and even red or green flowers.

Advertisement