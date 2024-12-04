The Viral 'Charcute-Wreath' Is Just What Your Christmas Party Needs
It's that time of year again to deck the halls, and that means it's also time to feed family and friends. What better way to pass around the culinary cheer at your next Christmas party than to bring out the charcuterie? Even better? Let's make that charcuterie board a "charcute-wreath," and really get the party going. A wreath of charcuterie is festive, colorful, creative, and versatile. There are so many ways to make a charcuterie wreath, and none are wrong. Beginning with a basic guide to building a charcuterie board can get you started on turning this viral appetizer option into a stunning holiday display.
A basic, no-frills charcuterie presentation requires a wooden board, a selection of cured meats, a variety of cheese, and standard accoutrements such as olives, pickles, or pepperoncini (not to be confused with banana peppers). For a charcuterie wreath, you'll want to start with a round wooden board. The simplest way to assemble the wreath is by placing a border of fresh herbs around the circular board — rosemary works well and has the look of a garland. Place the larger food items such as crackers, meats, and cheese slices or blocks near the outer edge of the wreath and work your way in with smaller food like fruit, nuts, and pickled items. You can then accent the edges of the wreath with as many colorful add-ons as you want. Ideas include berries (bright red cranberries look super festive), sprigs of herbs, and even red or green flowers.
How to assemble a cheery charcuterie wreath
If you're ready to really commit, you can up your "charcute-wreath" game by making a permanent base for the wreath. This will enable you to attach your charcuterie with toothpicks, which guests can pull directly off. Start with a Perfect Order styrofoam crafting ring (typically used for DIY wreaths and centerpieces). Wrap the ring in aluminum foil and assemble your toothpicks with meat and cheese cubes, cut fruits, vegetables, olives, small pickles, and other items. You want to limit each toothpick to one or two small bites and leave enough room on the pick to stick it in the styrofoam ring so that guests can easily pull out the toothpick. Continue filling the wreath, and as you go around, and make sure you're varying the colors and types of charcuterie.
For some fun and whimsy, pick up small cookie cutters in holiday shapes. Use metal (not plastic) cookie cutters on semi-soft cheeses like havarti, camembert, gouda, or brie to create small but festive cheese ornaments. Pick colorful and spearable fruit like red and green grapes, kiwi, pineapple, melon, and berries. For the meats, cubed ham, folded pepperoni, summer sausage, and prosciutto are all toothpick friendly. Other vibrant fruits and vegetables to try include cherry or grape tomatoes, cubed cucumbers, olives, small gherkins, banana peppers, and bright red Peppadews. Finish your mirthful wreath with accents of green that resemble pine sprigs by spearing some curly parsley, or secure rosemary or thyme twigs in between the other items on the wreath.