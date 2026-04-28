13 Food Items To Try Your First Time At Winn-Dixie

If your understanding of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain is only defined by the 2005 girl-meets-dog film "Because of Winn-Dixie," you probably picture a humble market that caters to small towns in the rural south, much like the Piggly Wiggly's of old. While that's not a complete departure from the modern iteration of Winn-Dixie, there's been plenty of changes that have defined a new era for the food brand.

Currently headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the Winn-Dixie Company was acquired by Aldi in 2024, then quickly offloaded in 2025 to private investors. After this turbulent shake-up, the new leadership wanted to focus on revitalizing the Winn-Dixie store reputation, looking to tap into its intimate mom-and-pop feel while bringing it firmly into the future. A recent partnership with Amazon in Florida has allowed the company to supercharge a home-delivery system, allowing shoppers to get their Winn-Dixie groceries delivered straight to their door through the Amazon site.

Even with all this modernization, there are some things that continue to make the store an excellent place to experience Southern cuisine in all its glory. So, if you're headed to Winn-Dixie for the first time or looking to try out its new Amazon-supported delivery service, make sure to start off on the right foot and grab one of these stand-out products.