There's nothing quite like a warm, buttery, flaky biscuit to accompany a hearty meal, and no one knows how to do biscuits better than Southerners. That whole stereotype about Southern-style biscuits reigning supreme in the biscuit world? It's definitely true, but not just by some illogical luck of the draw — it boils down to science or, more specifically, to ingredients used. We spoke to Joy Wilson, the pro baker and cookbook author behind Joy The Baker, to inquire about the absolute best flour for Southern-style biscuits, which she said "hands down" is White Lily self-rising flour.

"White Lily is the Southern belle of biscuit flour," Wilson says, voicing the same sentiment many Southern bakers preach: that flour is the ingredient that makes Southern-style biscuits taste better. It might be hard to believe that the difference between a mediocre biscuit and an award-winning biscuit can come down to something so minuscule, but bakers like Wilson know that "if you grew up in the South, there's probably a bag [of White Lily] in your pantry right now."

What makes the White Lily brand so special? "It's made from soft winter wheat and has a lower protein content than standard all-purpose flours," Wilson explains, "which means extra tender biscuits with that signature puff." Think Chick-fil-A- or Cracker Barrel-style biscuits, but made in the comfort of your own kitchen from upstate New York or rural North Dakota.