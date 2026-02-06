Why Publix Keeps Its Liquor In Completely Separate Stores

When it comes to alcohol sales, the United States is a pretty quirky place, as laws about where beer, wine, and liquor can be sold differ from one state to the next. Some states allow alcohol sales in grocery stores, while others keep beer, wine, and liquor in completely separate state government-operated stores, often referred to as ABC shops (Alcohol Beverage Control) or package stores. If you're a regular Publix shopper, you probably know this all too well — you can get almost everything you need to stock your refrigerator and pantry at a Publix, but the key word here is "almost." You may be able to buy a glass of wine or beer at Pours, the bar and café inside select Publix locations in Florida to sip on while you shop, but if you're hoping to have your groceries, Pub Subs, and alcohol purchased in the same transaction, you may be disappointed.

While Publix has just shy of 1,500 store locations across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, just over 350 of those locations are legally allowed to sell hard liquor adjacent to the store itself. It's at these locations where you'll find Publix Liquors right next door, which is where liquor sales can take place. That's because the state may not control liquor sales exclusively, but they don't allow them to take place inside a grocery store. However, in other states where Publix operates and beer, wine, and liquor sales are regulated by the state and local government, you won't find Publix Liquors at all.