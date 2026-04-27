Hash Brown Showdown: Does IHOP Or Waffle House Reign Supreme?
A cheap chain restaurant breakfast isn't complete without crispy hash browns, a satisfyingly salty yet mild counterpoint to smoky bacon, syrupy pancakes or waffles, and hearty eggs. Two reliable places to order these fried spuds are IHOP and Waffle House, a pair of restaurants that seem similar, but have surprising differences — and their hash browns are no exception. We looked at formal taste tests, customer feedback on social media, and review sites to determine which restaurant's hash browns reign supreme, and a clear winner emerged: Waffle House.
In direct comparisons, taste testers find these chains' hash browns to be similar. Waffle House gets points for crispiness, though its hash browns could use more seasoning, while IHOP's potatoes aren't as evenly-cooked, but have a nice flavor. However, everyday customers say this popular side is a total skip at IHOP, calling the pancake house's hash browns flavorless and mushy. One Reddit user lamented, "Why is it that every time I get hash browns [from IHOP] they are always dry and tasteless? I am comparing directly to Waffle House here." Other commenters agreed that the spuds often taste stale and dried-out. While hash browns that lack a crispy crust — the absolute best part — are already criminal, some IHOP diners have even been served potatoes that were undercooked or straight-up raw.
While IHOP's best pancakes make a visit worth it in and of themselves, breakfast lovers voice a strong preference for Waffle House's hash browns, which are downright legendary among fans, especially for their unique toppings and add-ons.
Waffle House's hash brown quality and customizations easily beat IHOP
Waffle House's signature waffles are definitely iconic, but its hash browns may be even more beloved, with one Facebook fan calling them the "Best hash browns on the planet." The secret to cooking Waffle House hash browns lies in thinly spreading the shredded spuds out on a hot griddle, which makes them super crunchy. Surprisingly, the chain uses dehydrated-then-rehydrated potato shreds, which is one of the only things that people criticize about the hash browns. However, many sources argue that dehydration is what makes the dish so good, as less moisture on the surface of food leads to better browning.
While Waffle House's superstar side dish is delicious with just salt, its true claim to fame is the customizations. As one Reddit user put it, "There's only one place to get triple hashbrowns covered, smothered and chunked!" (meaning covered in cheese, smothered in onions, and topped with chunks of ham). You can also get hash browns "diced" (with diced tomatoes), "peppered" (with jalapeños), and "topped" (with chili), to name a few more options. Some customers even order their potatoes "all the way" with every single topping.
Learn how to order Waffle House hash browns like a regular, and you'll see why customers prefer them over IHOP's. The pancake slinger's cheesy hash browns have gotten a lot of flack for slapping a barely-melted American cheese slice on top of the potatoes — it's no wonder why breakfast fans go for Waffle House's covered spuds instead.