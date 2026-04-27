Hash Brown Showdown: Does IHOP Or Waffle House Reign Supreme?

A cheap chain restaurant breakfast isn't complete without crispy hash browns, a satisfyingly salty yet mild counterpoint to smoky bacon, syrupy pancakes or waffles, and hearty eggs. Two reliable places to order these fried spuds are IHOP and Waffle House, a pair of restaurants that seem similar, but have surprising differences — and their hash browns are no exception. We looked at formal taste tests, customer feedback on social media, and review sites to determine which restaurant's hash browns reign supreme, and a clear winner emerged: Waffle House.

In direct comparisons, taste testers find these chains' hash browns to be similar. Waffle House gets points for crispiness, though its hash browns could use more seasoning, while IHOP's potatoes aren't as evenly-cooked, but have a nice flavor. However, everyday customers say this popular side is a total skip at IHOP, calling the pancake house's hash browns flavorless and mushy. One Reddit user lamented, "Why is it that every time I get hash browns [from IHOP] they are always dry and tasteless? I am comparing directly to Waffle House here." Other commenters agreed that the spuds often taste stale and dried-out. While hash browns that lack a crispy crust — the absolute best part — are already criminal, some IHOP diners have even been served potatoes that were undercooked or straight-up raw.

While IHOP's best pancakes make a visit worth it in and of themselves, breakfast lovers voice a strong preference for Waffle House's hash browns, which are downright legendary among fans, especially for their unique toppings and add-ons.