For The Best Hash Browns, Cook Them Like Waffle House
If there's anything you can count on Waffle House for, it's the infamous hash browns. Crispy-edged, fluffy interior, and always warm with savory, starchy flavors, they've got the kind of goodness that's been perfected through decades, ever since their first appearance on the menu in the 1980s. Simply know how to order Waffle House hash browns like a regular, and you're off to a fantastic, savory time. On days when you don't feel like making the drive, just recreate that magic right in the comforts of your kitchen.
Good hash browns start with the right potatoes. That's one of the most important tips for perfectly cooked crispy hash browns. Waffle House uses dehydrated, shredded Idaho potatoes, later rehydrated during preparation to ensure freshness. You can find similar varieties pre-packaged at supermarkets and grocery stores, or stick with starch-rich varieties like Yukon Gold if you're opting for fresh potatoes. For the latter, make sure to thoroughly wring out the moisture for the best crisp.
Waffle House's hash brown signature starts with a large, flat cooktop, like a griddle or a wide skillet, ensuring there's space to properly spread the potato shavings for each portion. Overcrowding or moving around too much could prevent it from fully crisping up. Don't forget to grease the cooking surface with oil or clarified butter beforehand to prevent the potatoes from sticking. Fried on high heat and lightly seasoned, the hash brown only needs to be flipped once, after about two to three minutes, preferably using two wide spatulas — one to slide and lift it from the griddle's surface, the other to stabilize it.
Don't forget about the add-ons
A well-made base isn't Waffle House hash browns' only allure. It's also the diverse array of toppings, comprising grilled veggies, jalapeño peppers, melted American cheese, smoked ham, beef chili, and more sausage gravy. Customers can mix and match them as they please, so each order always comes with endless potential. In fact, one of the best things to order when visiting Waffle House for the first time is its hash brown breakfast bowl, which is loaded with breakfast staples like bacon, steak, sausage, and scrambled eggs. Undoubtedly, you can still recreate it with these ingredients when you're making the dish at home, perhaps even cooking some of them alongside the hash browns.
Still, the special perk of homemade hash browns is being able to use anything you want, even when you're making a Waffle House copycat. Freshness comes in spoonfuls of salsa or pico de gallo, or just about any veggie you have in your crisper drawer. Pickled veggies, on the other hand, bring tangy sparks that instantly lift the flavor profile. You can also pop open a can of beans or corned beef, and have a hearty, filling start to the day. For creaminess, there are sour cream, pimento cheese, sauces like garlic aioli and ranch, and guacamole to try out. Maybe even incorporate cheeses straight into your hash browns for a surprising twist, or add a hollandaise sauce and a poached egg for a different take on the classic egg Benedict. Just regard it much like you would any other breakfast base, and have fun getting creative.