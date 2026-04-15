The Popular Breakfast Side That's A Total Skip At IHOP

Despite the fact that IHOP tried to change its reputation to one of a burger joint, it remains a stalwart among breakfast enthusiasts everywhere. Not only does it cater to those looking for value from their breakfast plate (you can score an entire meal for under $6), but it also carries an array of options, from pancakes and waffles to family-sized portions, breakfast tacos, biscuits, and more. However, among the IHOP menu items that you should avoid entirely, one in particular stands out: the hash browns.

Any self-respecting breakfast joint should be able to do hash browns well. It's part of what makes American breakfast, well, breakfast. But this is not the case for IHOP. "Does IHOP make them bad on purpose?" one reviewer asked in a thread on Reddit, claiming that they always come out dry and tasteless. Some have experienced burned hash browns while others have noticed that IHOP will serve the side cold on occasion. While other folks in the thread suggested that quality and cook vary by location, some have found that lackluster hash browns were a common theme for the chain.