For Fried Eggs Bursting With Flavor, Add A Little Of This To Your Pan
Fried eggs are perfect in their simplicity, with crispy egg white edges and runny yolks that'll upgrade everything from burgers to ramen, not to mention they're also a standalone breakfast favorite. But you can bring a zingy depth to the buttery, mild flavors of the eggs with the help of onion bouillon or dried onion soup mix.
A lesser-known flavor in the repertoire of brands like Better than Bouillon, onion bouillon packs a concentrated punch of both the savory and caramelized notes of sautéed onions that can upgrade way more than just broth. Onion soup mix is a dried powder with just as many creative, delicious uses, from dips to popcorn seasoning, and comes with numerous other flavorful herbs and spices. Both options will singlehandedly season your next batch of fried eggs without any extra effort. You can add a teaspoon of onion bouillon or soup mix to the eggs after you've cracked them into the sizzling oil, just as you would season them with salt and pepper. To that effect, both bouillon and onion soup mix have a high sodium content, so you could use these ingredients instead of salt as well. Another way to incorporate onion seasoning into your fried eggs is to add a teaspoon directly to the oil itself. As the oil heats up, it'll bloom the flavors of the onion for even more pronounced aromatic and caramelized notes to infuse into the fried eggs. Then crack the eggs in, and as they fry use a spoon to baste them with the onion-infused oil.
Flavor pairings for onion fried eggs
Onion bouillon is an all-in-one seasoning for your fried eggs, but you can bring more flavors to the mix. Red pepper flakes are the spice drawer staple that'll not only upgrade fried eggs, but also pair perfectly with the aromatic zing of savory onions. To bring even more zing and texture to onion fried eggs, you could opt to garnish them with half a teaspoon of briny capers. Of course, you can easily bring flavor to fried eggs by switching up the different types of fats used to fry them. We tried 10 different methods for frying eggs, and butter and bacon fat were our favorite frying fats — both of which will work well with the salty umami notes of onion bouillon or soup mix. If you're avoiding dairy, swap vegetable oil for chili oil. The spicy, umami-richness of chili oil will complement the sweet, zingy flavor of the onion bouillon.
Since you need very little onion bouillon or soup mix in a batch of fried eggs, you will have plenty left over to use in complementary sauces and accompanying dishes. For example, you can cook rice in onion bouillon for an aromatic base, which you could top with chili oil and an onion bouillon fried egg. Stir the leftovers into cream cheese or mashed avocado and use that to make a fried egg-topped breakfast toast or bagel. Onion bouillon is a great addition to spice up your next burger recipe as well, which you can beef up with a layer of onion fried egg to take the savory flavor to the next level. There are so many ways to upgrade the fried eggs further.