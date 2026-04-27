For Fried Eggs Bursting With Flavor, Add A Little Of This To Your Pan

Fried eggs are perfect in their simplicity, with crispy egg white edges and runny yolks that'll upgrade everything from burgers to ramen, not to mention they're also a standalone breakfast favorite. But you can bring a zingy depth to the buttery, mild flavors of the eggs with the help of onion bouillon or dried onion soup mix.

A lesser-known flavor in the repertoire of brands like Better than Bouillon, onion bouillon packs a concentrated punch of both the savory and caramelized notes of sautéed onions that can upgrade way more than just broth. Onion soup mix is a dried powder with just as many creative, delicious uses, from dips to popcorn seasoning, and comes with numerous other flavorful herbs and spices. Both options will singlehandedly season your next batch of fried eggs without any extra effort. You can add a teaspoon of onion bouillon or soup mix to the eggs after you've cracked them into the sizzling oil, just as you would season them with salt and pepper. To that effect, both bouillon and onion soup mix have a high sodium content, so you could use these ingredients instead of salt as well. Another way to incorporate onion seasoning into your fried eggs is to add a teaspoon directly to the oil itself. As the oil heats up, it'll bloom the flavors of the onion for even more pronounced aromatic and caramelized notes to infuse into the fried eggs. Then crack the eggs in, and as they fry use a spoon to baste them with the onion-infused oil.