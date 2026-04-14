Make Burgers Taste Like A Diner Classic With This Onion-Packed Staple
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We are always on the lookout for ways to upgrade a simple burger. Sure, there's something to be said about a medium-rare Angus beef patty that's perfectly pink in the center and dripping juice, paired with the classic ketchup/mayo/mustard trio and other typical toppings. But why would you stick with tradition when you can get creative? One burger mix-in worth trying will amp up the flavor whether you're using ground beef, poultry, or making something meatless: Better Than Bouillon's Sautéed Onion Base.
This is one of many creative ways to use this Better Than Bouillon flavor, with a big payoff for the umami and sweetness of your patty. This paste is like a condensed version of caramelized onions, complete with a savory and sweet interplay that will easily make your meal taste like the onion-smothered burger you'd find at your favorite local greasy spoon. It's important to note that this flavor is very salty, containing 650 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon, so be sure to consider its saltiness when deciding how much you want to add to your patty mix.
Likewise, think about the other salty ingredients you plan to use that can throw the patty's flavor balance off-kilter. You don't need to add a ton of the Better Than Bouillon base to your ground meat either. A teaspoon will suffice. This will make your mushroom and oat burger pop, or drive home the savory notes of a gourmet blue-cheese-stuffed burger with fig and pear.
The secret to a better burger
One of our favorite things about using this condensed onion-based bouillon paste for burgers is that it pairs well with numerous toppings and other seasonings. When deciding how to pair it with your burger toppings and mix-ins, really think about what burger toppings — and there are many — go well with caramelized onions.
Blue cheese, for one, is rich, creamy, and funky, while Swiss cheese will provide a mild flavor and gooey, cheese pull-worthy texture. You can amp up the flavor by smothering your burger in extra mushrooms and onions, too. For even more savoriness, try adding a teaspoon of the paste to these toppings as they're cooking.
Better Than Bouillon lasts pretty long after opening — potentially a couple of years, in fact — so you can always have a jar on hand when you're cooking. There are other Better Than Bouillon flavors you can use to upgrade your burger, too. Try adding a smidge of the roasted beef base to your at-home smash burger recipe or a little bit of roasted chicken base to your turkey burgers.