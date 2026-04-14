Make Burgers Taste Like A Diner Classic With This Onion-Packed Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We are always on the lookout for ways to upgrade a simple burger. Sure, there's something to be said about a medium-rare Angus beef patty that's perfectly pink in the center and dripping juice, paired with the classic ketchup/mayo/mustard trio and other typical toppings. But why would you stick with tradition when you can get creative? One burger mix-in worth trying will amp up the flavor whether you're using ground beef, poultry, or making something meatless: Better Than Bouillon's Sautéed Onion Base.

This is one of many creative ways to use this Better Than Bouillon flavor, with a big payoff for the umami and sweetness of your patty. This paste is like a condensed version of caramelized onions, complete with a savory and sweet interplay that will easily make your meal taste like the onion-smothered burger you'd find at your favorite local greasy spoon. It's important to note that this flavor is very salty, containing 650 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon, so be sure to consider its saltiness when deciding how much you want to add to your patty mix.

Likewise, think about the other salty ingredients you plan to use that can throw the patty's flavor balance off-kilter. You don't need to add a ton of the Better Than Bouillon base to your ground meat either. A teaspoon will suffice. This will make your mushroom and oat burger pop, or drive home the savory notes of a gourmet blue-cheese-stuffed burger with fig and pear.