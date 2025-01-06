Deliciously Vegan Baked Mushroom and Oat Burgers Recipe

If frozen veggie burgers just aren't cutting it, these hearty mushroom and oat burgers from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn have you covered. Made with wholesome ingredients like oats, flax seed, and mushrooms, these burgers offer delicious nourishment without any of the processed additives. Ground flax seed and grated zucchini act as our binders here and add enough moisture to keep the burgers from teetering into dry territory. Perfect for lunch, weeknight dinners, casual entertaining, and make-ahead meal prep, these mushroom and oat burgers offer an easy yet exciting way to incorporate more vegan meals into your diet.

Not only are these burgers great for making the day you plan to enjoy them, but they can easily be stored and enjoyed at a later time, too, without sacrificing texture or flavor. "I like to make a double batch of these burgers and put them in the freezer to pull out when I want a quick meal," Hahn tells us. "Once you form the patties, lay them on a baking sheet, cover and freeze for one hour. Then transfer them to a freezer safe container, separate them with parchment paper, and store for up to 3 months." When it comes time to reheat, just pop into the oven set to 350 F and bake for 30 minutes, then voila — homemade vegan burgers all over again.