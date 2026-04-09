The Key To More Flavorful Fried Eggs Is Already In Your Spice Drawer

The standard seasoning for fried eggs is simply salt and pepper. Add those and you're going to have a decent breakfast, but it can get boring after a while. Eggs are a versatile ingredient and pair with so many flavors, so you don't have to look far to find an enhancement, especially if you like a little kick. If you already enjoy your eggs with some hot sauce, you can get that same flavorful, spicy boost plus some added texture with a sprinkle of crushed red pepper.

Crushed red pepper adds mild to moderate heat without being overwhelming, along with a burst of color that makes your meal more visually appealing. It's one of the best ingredients to upgrade your fried eggs because it's easy to incorporate. If you want the pepper flakes to release a little more of their oil and flavor, sprinkle them over the eggs while they are still cooking and let the heat and moisture bring out their spicy, vibrant taste. Or, keep it even simpler and sprinkle the crushed peppers on just before eating, the same way you would with pizza or pasta.

There are other ways to use crushed red pepper that are a bit more complex. Infuse them into olive oil with paprika in a separate pan and drizzle it over the eggs before serving. Or add them to oil or butter in the skillet to let the flavors blend before adding the eggs.