The Key To More Flavorful Fried Eggs Is Already In Your Spice Drawer
The standard seasoning for fried eggs is simply salt and pepper. Add those and you're going to have a decent breakfast, but it can get boring after a while. Eggs are a versatile ingredient and pair with so many flavors, so you don't have to look far to find an enhancement, especially if you like a little kick. If you already enjoy your eggs with some hot sauce, you can get that same flavorful, spicy boost plus some added texture with a sprinkle of crushed red pepper.
Crushed red pepper adds mild to moderate heat without being overwhelming, along with a burst of color that makes your meal more visually appealing. It's one of the best ingredients to upgrade your fried eggs because it's easy to incorporate. If you want the pepper flakes to release a little more of their oil and flavor, sprinkle them over the eggs while they are still cooking and let the heat and moisture bring out their spicy, vibrant taste. Or, keep it even simpler and sprinkle the crushed peppers on just before eating, the same way you would with pizza or pasta.
There are other ways to use crushed red pepper that are a bit more complex. Infuse them into olive oil with paprika in a separate pan and drizzle it over the eggs before serving. Or add them to oil or butter in the skillet to let the flavors blend before adding the eggs.
Crushing it with crushed red pepper
When you add a little paprika to your crushed pepper, your eggs take on a rich, red hue that makes your meal as visually exciting as it is flavorful. Add another dimension by making your eggs with smoked paprika. But even without paprika, crushed pepper alone brings a satisfying heat to the dish. Crushed red peppers are usually made from dehydrated cayenne pepper, but other peppers are sometimes used. They're hotter than a jalapeno, but nowhere near as hot as a habanero. As a garnish, you can control the spice level more easily by adding a little or a lot. If the label says chile flakes, it's probably a single kind of pepper, whereas crushed may be a blend that's cayenne forward.
The dried peppers add not just heat but texture to your eggs, providing a bit of a crunch that depends on how much or how little you add. You could take the heat, texture, and taste to the next level by making chili crisp eggs with one of these store bought chili crisp brands or by making your own.
For some variation, adding a splash of sesame oil and soy sauce can bring an Asian twist to your fried eggs. You could also add garlic to the butter as the eggs fry and bring more depth of flavor to round out the heat from the crushed peppers. If you are looking for more balance, counter the heat by sprinkling on some feta or goat cheese just before serving, or even a bit of freshly grated Parmesan.