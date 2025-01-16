The Smoky Seasoning That Belongs On Scrambled Eggs
Often used as a test to get the baseline of a chef's skillset, scrambled eggs are a relatively simple dish that can be enhanced and remixed for breakfast in many different ways. Making the fluffiest scrambled eggs requires a certain amount of creativity and patience to ensure the optimal taste and texture. This basic food will go well beyond the breakfast table if you know how to make it with some flair, and even more so when you choose the best seasonings for your scrambled eggs. A standout seasoning among the rest, you can liven up your scrambled eggs with a dash — or more — of paprika. This smoky spice comes in the form of a fine red powder made of dried sweet peppers that have been ground up. Some versions lean more sweet while others are smokier, and your choice for your eggs really just depends on what else you might be serving with them.
Paprika is a versatile spice that offers a hint of heat and a lot of savory flavor. When making scrambled eggs, you can easily mix the seasoning into your eggs when beating them and before adding them to your pan to cook. There are plenty of options for complementary seasonings and spices to go with your seasoned eggs as well as other proteins you can add into the mix. Depending on your appetite, paprika-spiced scrambled eggs would go well with other coordinating side dishes.
Serving suggestions for paprika-seasoned scrambled eggs
For a protein-rich meal any time of day, consider using leftover pulled pork with your scrambled eggs and paprika. As for other complementary spices, don't forget a generous shake of black pepper and salt. If you want to turn up the heat, scramble your paprika and eggs with an addition of red cayenne pepper or crushed red chili flakes and a drizzle of hot sauce on top. You can also add a slice or two of smoked gouda cheese for extra smoky flavor. Think of your favorite side dishes that will go well with these enhanced eggs for a fully-realized spread of food.
A side of smoky bacon or ham would definitely boost the overall smoky flavor with paprika-seasoned scrambled eggs. As for carbs, toast a slice of multigrain bread to serve on the side or plop your eggs on top of. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a hearty helping of seasoned potatoes is always a great idea. Get creative with seasoning your hash browns or tater tots by using a dash of paprika and garlic powder. Remember that, while breakfast is the most important meal of the day, scrambled eggs can be an anytime food as long as you're hungry and skilled in the kitchen.