The Smoky Seasoning That Belongs On Scrambled Eggs

Often used as a test to get the baseline of a chef's skillset, scrambled eggs are a relatively simple dish that can be enhanced and remixed for breakfast in many different ways. Making the fluffiest scrambled eggs requires a certain amount of creativity and patience to ensure the optimal taste and texture. This basic food will go well beyond the breakfast table if you know how to make it with some flair, and even more so when you choose the best seasonings for your scrambled eggs. A standout seasoning among the rest, you can liven up your scrambled eggs with a dash — or more — of paprika. This smoky spice comes in the form of a fine red powder made of dried sweet peppers that have been ground up. Some versions lean more sweet while others are smokier, and your choice for your eggs really just depends on what else you might be serving with them.

Paprika is a versatile spice that offers a hint of heat and a lot of savory flavor. When making scrambled eggs, you can easily mix the seasoning into your eggs when beating them and before adding them to your pan to cook. There are plenty of options for complementary seasonings and spices to go with your seasoned eggs as well as other proteins you can add into the mix. Depending on your appetite, paprika-spiced scrambled eggs would go well with other coordinating side dishes.