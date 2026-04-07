Next Time You Make Fried Eggs, Add A Half Teaspoon Of This On Top (It's Briny Heaven)

After that first sizzle in the frying pan, your breakfast eggs usually get nothing more than just a sprinkle of salt and pepper. That's all well and good, but have you ever considered adding something a little unexpected, like capers? Out of place as these pickled flower buds seem when they're not scattered in a plate of chicken piccata, rest assured, they are one of the best ingredients to upgrade fried eggs.

Much like how scrambled eggs need capers for an umami blast, your fried eggs benefit from these tiny buds the same way. Sitting atop of the eggs, their briny, citrusy zing disrupts the savory richness in the best way. No more one-note forkfuls that feel heavy after three bites. Add half a teaspoon of capers, and you've got acidic sparks in between, sometimes assertively salty, other times a smidgen floral.

Even better, slightly fry the capers first, because then they turn crispy. Every tiny piece is a certified flavor bomb as they crackle into pieces on your taste buds. It's textural contrast at its best when you find them wrapped in the smooth, luscious egg yolk.