The Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Signature Bacon You Can Buy

It is important to note that Tasting Table's reviewer had a self-professed predilection for thin bacon. You know, the sort that can be cooked to the level of crispiness that it shatters between your teeth, dissolving into a mouthful of salty, porky splinters. For that reason, perhaps above other factors, their top two choices were the most traditional, crispiest offerings. In second place, they ranked the lower-sodium offering, which is essentially the same bacon but without so much salt.

If you happen to be someone who prefers their bacon on the meatier side of the spectrum, however, there is a significant following of the Kirkland Signature thick-cut bacon. While thin-cut bacon is best for a BLT, and may be the general preference for some, there are certain dishes for which you should always consider buying thicker bacon. It won't cook up quite as crisp, but that meaty texture is perfect for dishes like soups and pastas, where you want it to maintain some shape and chew through prolonged cooking.

For shoppers who value convenience and speed in their breakfast routine, the Kirkland Signature fully-cooked bacon is also popular with some shoppers. It may have fallen last in our review, but it's tough to beat bacon that only requires a quick zap in the microwave before it's table-ready.

In the end, the real choice here might just come down to personal preference. If you like your bacon salty and crisp as can be, the standard Kirkland Signature Sliced Bacon is the way to go. But for those who prefer a meatier chew, need a lower-sodium choice, or simply don't want to spend their Sunday morning at the stove, well, Costco has plenty of bacon for them as well.