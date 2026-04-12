The Kirkland Fully-Cooked Meat That Customers Say Tastes 'As Good As Frying It In The Pan'

Pre-cooked, packaged meat may not sound as tempting as anything pulled hot off the grill, but one product is proving that the texture and taste of the real thing can be sold ready-made. Instead of rubbery, disappointing pieces of bacon, Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon tastes just as hickory-smoked as advertised. Sold in one-pound packages of around 50 slices, Costco is making a solid case that fully cooked bacon deserves a place in the kitchen and on camping trips, and customers are sharing their positive opinions on the tasty convenience.

A hickory wood smoking process lends an authentic taste and the texture, when warmed, offers just enough crisp that it can be confidently served alongside a plate of eggs or set into a BLT sandwich. It is equal parts snappy and smoky, and buyers are going back for more. "It was also very thick, more similar to raw bacon results," noted a Redditor. "This is great for camping! Fries up super quick on a camp stove and easier to keep from spoiling," added another.