The Kirkland Fully-Cooked Meat That Customers Say Tastes 'As Good As Frying It In The Pan'
Pre-cooked, packaged meat may not sound as tempting as anything pulled hot off the grill, but one product is proving that the texture and taste of the real thing can be sold ready-made. Instead of rubbery, disappointing pieces of bacon, Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon tastes just as hickory-smoked as advertised. Sold in one-pound packages of around 50 slices, Costco is making a solid case that fully cooked bacon deserves a place in the kitchen and on camping trips, and customers are sharing their positive opinions on the tasty convenience.
A hickory wood smoking process lends an authentic taste and the texture, when warmed, offers just enough crisp that it can be confidently served alongside a plate of eggs or set into a BLT sandwich. It is equal parts snappy and smoky, and buyers are going back for more. "It was also very thick, more similar to raw bacon results," noted a Redditor. "This is great for camping! Fries up super quick on a camp stove and easier to keep from spoiling," added another.
Home-cooked bacon made easy
While Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon can be heated up, some shoppers admit to eating it straight out of the bag. Microwaving pieces can result in a quick snack, but using a dry skillet and medium heat offers crispier, just-out-of-the-pan results that amplify the smokiness of the bacon. "I seem to always overcook the raw ones, but these just need a little time on the pan and they come out perfect," noted a cook on Reddit. A few minutes in an air fryer can also do the trick, and shoppers are comparing it to freshly cooked strips. "Love this stuff. Air fryer 275 for 7 minutes comes out perfectly and you don't have the huge grease cleanup," added a shopper on Reddit.
The bacon can be quickly tucked into pasta recipes (like this chicken bacon ranch pasta), crumbled on top of pizzas, or broken into salads. Instead of having to prepare fresh bacon from start to finish, these pre-cooked pieces mean that plates can be set onto the table more quickly. Whether muscling up a PB&J with the strips or bulking up brunch, Kirkland is winning over bacon lovers with this solid buy.