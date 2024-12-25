How To Get The Bacon On Your Breakfast Pizza Just Right

Pizza lovers, this one's for you. Savory breakfast pizza is our go-to choice for feeding a crowd in less than 30 minutes (not to be confused with the also delicious sweet version of fresh fruit breakfast pizza). One slice packs carbs, scrambled eggs, meaty bacon, and diced veggies into every single bite (hello, hangover cure!).

The basic assembly method goes something like this: Par-bake store-bought or homemade pizza dough, top with cheese, cooked bacon, and scrambled eggs, then bake once more to meld it all together. Since pizza cooks so quickly, raw bacon won't have enough time to cook through, and all that grease will soak into the dough (no thanks). So, for the best crispy, smoky bacon for your pie, the question is: To oven-bake? Or to skillet-fry?

Cooking your bacon in the oven yields less mess compared to cooking it on the stove. When you're hosting a houseful of breakfast guests, the less mess to clean, the more time you can spend enjoying your company. To do it, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil (easiest cleanup), place a wire rack on top, then line it with your strips of raw bacon. About 15 to 20 minutes in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick – and it can go in at the same time as your pizza crust, cutting down on cooking time even further. However, in the skillet, it's easier to keep an eye on the bacon as it cooks and nail your desired level of doneness.

