Breakfast Fruit Pizzas Aren't Complete Without One Key Ingredient

A breakfast fruit pizza — fruit arranged over pizza dough for a sweet version of a pizza — is the perfect meal to make if you want to impress your guests at a brunch or simply want to make a special morning meal. But when it comes time to prepare the fruit breakfast pizza, there's one key ingredient that you can't leave out: a "sauce" base. Of course, typical pizza sauce is not going to taste great with the fruit toppings, so you'll need a suitable replacement. Ideally, you'll want to use something creamy to bring together the fruit and the bread — and keep the fruit in place on the pizza.

One idea is cream cheese — its subtle sweetness and mild tanginess makes it the perfect base. You can even sweeten up the cream cheese a bit by adding in a couple tablespoons of honey or maple syrup. Speaking of cheese, whipped ricotta will coat the dough with a layer of creaminess. Or, there's mascarpone cheese, which will provide a sweet, subtly nutty flavor. But if you want something super nutty, you can even use peanut butter — or any other nut or seed butter.

If none of these are sweet enough for you, you can try a simple frosting, such as a classic vanilla buttercream, as the base — just keep in mind that this will turn it more into a dessert pizza rather than a breakfast pizza. For a happy medium, you can opt for a light whipped cream instead.