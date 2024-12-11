Why The Thickness Of Your Bacon Matters For A BLT
While we enjoy our fair share of walnut, pear, and prosciutto paninis, fancy French dips, and meaty Cubanos, sometimes the best sandwiches are the most basic. Consider, for example, the classic BLT. Three letters, four ingredients (counting mayonnaise, of course), one dependably delicious bite. All in all, it's a no-frills favorite, but you shouldn't be fooled by its simplicity. The ingredient list may be short, but that just makes the necessity of nailing each one all the more important.
Turn your attention to the star of the show — bacon. The (quite literal) meat of the sandwich should serve as the perfect crunchy complement to the juicy tomato, crisp lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise, as well as match the bite of the toasted bread. In order to achieve the ideal texture, the thickness of your bacon matters. The general rule of thumb? The thinner the bacon, the better for a BLT sandwich. Although you may love a thick-cut piece of pork to go with your side of eggs in the morning (or in your copycat Egg McMuffin), the fact of the matter is that it won't cook up to crispy, crunchy perfection quite like a thinner strip will. Instead, you'll end up with a layer of meat that's more soft and chewy — preferable, perhaps, in other instances, but not if you're aiming to build a better BLT. Trust, you'll thank us before you take your second bite.
How to make the best bacon for a BLT
Now that you know that thin-cut bacon is king, here are some tips for cooking it to crisp, BLT-worthy perfection. For one thing, you should absolutely skip the skillet; the best method for making the crispiest bacon involves baking it in the oven. The key to that, however, is to use a wire rack. If placed directly on a baking tray, the strips will soak in their own grease as they cook, and are more likely to come out bogged down and soggy. Putting them on a wire rack allows the excess grease to drain, leaving your bacon pieces perfectly crunchy.
The oven method also ensures a nice, even cook that's harder to achieve on a stovetop or in the microwave. And while it is possible, you should probably think twice about cooking bacon in an air fryer, lest you end up with undercooked meat and a risk of cross-contamination.
As for which type of bacon you should use? Well, one of the secrets to a BLT's success is in the harmonious melding of flavors. For that reason, you should avoid flavored bacon or dry-cured options that will supply too intense a taste, therefore throwing off the balance of the tomato, lettuce, and mayo. So the next time you make a BLT for lunch, save the maple-cinnamon candied bacon for another day, and opt instead for basic, thinly cut slices that allow every component to shine.