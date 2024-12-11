Why The Thickness Of Your Bacon Matters For A BLT

While we enjoy our fair share of walnut, pear, and prosciutto paninis, fancy French dips, and meaty Cubanos, sometimes the best sandwiches are the most basic. Consider, for example, the classic BLT. Three letters, four ingredients (counting mayonnaise, of course), one dependably delicious bite. All in all, it's a no-frills favorite, but you shouldn't be fooled by its simplicity. The ingredient list may be short, but that just makes the necessity of nailing each one all the more important.

Turn your attention to the star of the show — bacon. The (quite literal) meat of the sandwich should serve as the perfect crunchy complement to the juicy tomato, crisp lettuce, and creamy mayonnaise, as well as match the bite of the toasted bread. In order to achieve the ideal texture, the thickness of your bacon matters. The general rule of thumb? The thinner the bacon, the better for a BLT sandwich. Although you may love a thick-cut piece of pork to go with your side of eggs in the morning (or in your copycat Egg McMuffin), the fact of the matter is that it won't cook up to crispy, crunchy perfection quite like a thinner strip will. Instead, you'll end up with a layer of meat that's more soft and chewy — preferable, perhaps, in other instances, but not if you're aiming to build a better BLT. Trust, you'll thank us before you take your second bite.

