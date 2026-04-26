7 Major All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains, Ranked Worst To Best

Like a lot of the more memorable aspects of '80s and '90s childhoods, buffet restaurants are having a moment. Not just because of nostalgia culture, but partly because traditional restaurants and even fast food chains are continuing to hike up prices these days. Yelp's 2026 Trends Forecast found that searches for local all-you-can-eat buffets were a hot topic, increasing 252% between September 2024 and August 2025.

The ROI at even a mediocre buffet restaurant often seems better simply because everyone in the group can pick and choose what goes on their plate. From pizza buffets to classic American fare to Asian grills, buffets cater to many palates for a seemingly affordable price. If you're looking for tips on how to navigate the buffet experience these days, look no further.

For this, we took a deep dive into some of the most well-known buffet chains, looking at both aggregate reviews across sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor, as well as comments on Reddit, and ranked each from worst to best. Next time you have a group to feed and want an easy, affordable way to please everyone, take a look at a few of these options. Or, if you want a list of the best buffets in every state or simply the best buffets for hangry kids, we've got you covered there, too.