7 Major All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains, Ranked Worst To Best
Like a lot of the more memorable aspects of '80s and '90s childhoods, buffet restaurants are having a moment. Not just because of nostalgia culture, but partly because traditional restaurants and even fast food chains are continuing to hike up prices these days. Yelp's 2026 Trends Forecast found that searches for local all-you-can-eat buffets were a hot topic, increasing 252% between September 2024 and August 2025.
The ROI at even a mediocre buffet restaurant often seems better simply because everyone in the group can pick and choose what goes on their plate. From pizza buffets to classic American fare to Asian grills, buffets cater to many palates for a seemingly affordable price. If you're looking for tips on how to navigate the buffet experience these days, look no further.
For this, we took a deep dive into some of the most well-known buffet chains, looking at both aggregate reviews across sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor, as well as comments on Reddit, and ranked each from worst to best. Next time you have a group to feed and want an easy, affordable way to please everyone, take a look at a few of these options. Or, if you want a list of the best buffets in every state or simply the best buffets for hangry kids, we've got you covered there, too.
7. Cicis Pizza
After declaring bankruptcy back in 2021, Cicis Pizza is making a comeback these days. And while we've argued this pizza buffet chain had nearly been forgotten about since its heyday, it certainly makes a big enough impression on customers today to inspire them to reflect on their (more negative than positive) experiences on places like Yelp and Tripadvisor. Why? One Reddit reviewer noted that the cheese pizza was soggy, while another slice they couldn't recall the flavor of made them gag and had a strange aftertaste. Others claimed the place was dirty, though nostalgic at the same time.
Regardless of your level of fondness for greasy, questionable pizza buffets, the cost at Cicis Pizza is low for the return. An adult buffet meal starts at $9.99, and you can pile your plate with everything from customizable pizza to salad to pasta, and round it out with a dessert like a slice of apple or Bavarian pizza. You can even go and spend some more money at the chain's classic Game Zone arcade after your meal.
6. Golden Corral
Golden Corral is the kind of buffet you probably unwittingly picture when someone says the word "buffet." As its own website claims, the endless offerings at this place are "legendary" for a reason. Golden Corral has massive outreach. As of this writing, there are around 400 locations still chugging along.
But if Yelp is any indication, people aren't all that impressed. Overall, out of over 250 locations listed on the site and tens of thousands of reviews, Golden Corral's low rating reflects customer complaints about the food, service, and cleanliness. Reddit reviews emphasize that the Golden Corral's food quality has apparently taken a dive. "You take your life in your hands every time you go to Golden Corral," one Redditor claims.
But if you're brave, the costs are on the lower side, ranging from $10.99 to $18.99 for adults depending on the time of day. Its buffet menu is also surprisingly robust, with around 150 options that can appeal most diners regardless of common dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, plant-based, paleo, or primal diets. If you find yourself sidling up to the endless tables at this iconic restaurant, we can save you the choice anxiety with our ranking of some of the Golden Corral's best-known buffet items.
5. Shoney's
Shoney's still has that nostalgic appeal for some. For over 75 years, this iconic buffet has been serving up classic American breakfast, lunch, and dinner fare. But even we were surprised this long-running chain still existed after a class action discrimination lawsuit and bankruptcy tarnished its name between the late '80s and early 2000s. Still, even after a comeback, Shoney's isn't pulling the most positive reviews on places like Yelp, generally speaking. In a market like Myrtle Beach, where hordes of vacationers are often hungry for easy, affordable, and filling fare, Tripadvisor ratings can vary quite a bit depending on location.
One Reddit reviewer complained that offerings were slim, yet the cost was comparably high. Another noted that the quality just isn't what it used to be. If you find yourself hankering for a taste of the past and aren't afraid of potential disappointment, prices at Shoney's range from $7.99 for the breakfast buffet for adults to $14.99 for an adult dinner buffet.
4. Western Sizzlin
Founded in 1962, Western Sizzlin prides itself on steak first and foremost, but its Southern comfort food buffet offerings — sometimes found under the separate franchise name Western Sizzlin's Wood Grill Buffet since the mid-'90s — are robust. Think protein options like steak tips, fried chicken or fish, or BBQ pork ribs; sides like mashed potatoes or mac and cheese; salad bar; soups; and desserts like fruit cobblers and soft-serve ice cream.
However, an overall lower number of online reviews, plus a limited footprint compared to other spots included on our list, mean that dining here may be more of a question mark than a sure thing. It's hard to definitively say how this all-you-can-eat buffet chain fares among the majority of customers, considering its mixed bag of ratings found on Yelp and Tripadvisor. On average, comments tend to be more neutral than anything. Even at a lower-rated location in Mississippi, which has faced complaints about food quality and the buffet's cleanliness, one Yelp reviewer put it frankly: "The food was hot and fresh with a good selection to choose from."
If you stop by for the sizzle, prices range from about $12.99 to $15.99 for adults. However, this depends on time of day and location. While it's generally considered an affordable, nostalgic option, inconsistency seems to be an issue diners face at Western Sizzlin.
3. Pizza Ranch
Solidly in the middle ground of buffets on our list, Pizza Ranch does a few things right, even if it didn't quite make our roundup of the country's best pizza buffets. First, it leans into classic buffet foods like pizza (obviously), salads, and fried goodness like what it dubs The Country's Best Chicken. It also doesn't promise to be anything it's not. It's not claiming gourmet status. And it's not trying to be fast food, either. What it does promise on its website is food that is "always ready, always fresh, and always filled with your favorites."
For that, Pizza Ranch earns some decent ratings on Yelp across thousands of reviews. Tripadvisor ratings creep even higher, on average, depending on location. Although one Reddit reviewer complained about the ratio of crust to toppings on Pizza Ranch's pies, and noted that it wouldn't be difficult to find better options elsewhere, they also admitted it was decent enough to consume. On the same thread, another person said it's a good option for bigger groups like families, with a wide selection allowing everyone to fill their plates without breaking the bank.
Prices at Pizza Ranch vary by location. They range from about $14.75 for an adult lunch buffet to $17.99 for adult evening buffet.
2. Pizza Inn
Pizza Inn, not to be confused with Pizza Hut, is a strong all-you-can-eat buffet contender. Although menus vary by location, Pizza Inn is known for having a surprising array of unique pizza options to choose from. You'll find everything from loaded baked potato or spinach Alfredo specialty pizzas to dessert pizzas like Bavarian cream.
Yelp reviews are generally positive. Its all-day buffet, with some 40 options to choose from, also earns higher stars than many others on this list over on Tripadvisor. On Reddit, many comments solidify Pizza Inn's reputation as a fixture among buffets, with one reviewer simply stating, "It still exists for a reason." Another Redditor highlighted the sentimental aspect of dining here: "[It's] a great place! I have many memories of that pizza with my grandma, and we still frequent it!"
If you want a seat at Pizza Inn, look for specials. You can find some locations offering an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet for just $8, as well as free meals for kids, on select days and times.
1. HuHot Mongolian Grill
HuHot Mongolian Grill is a standout among the all-you-can-eat spots on our list. Rather than offering large numbers of reliable comfort foods, this chain anchors its buffet on a customizable, fresh, and grilled-to-order stir fry take on the traditional Mongolian BBQ concept. If you're confused, don't despair. We've broken down for you what exactly a Mongolian BBQ is and isn't.
At the time of this writing, you'll find over 50 HuHot locations across the Midwest and Mountain West. Across both Yelp and many locations on Tripadvisor, HuHot tends to rank higher than the other buffets we've ranked. One Tripadvisor reviewer of a Wisconsin location said, "If you are a fan of the Mongolian grill experience, you'll enjoy HuHot. Plenty of options to choose from. Prepared as you watch. We enjoyed our meals." In addition to the made-to-order stir fries, HuHot offers appetizers, soups, and salads, as well as desserts like cheesecake-filled rangoons and the super chocolatey Khan's cake.
We did a little extra digging on HuHot and discovered there may be some reasons why customer experiences differ at this chain's various locations, with things like the quality of food, service, and even the restaurant's level of cleanliness seeming inconsistent. That said, prices remain reasonable if you consider the unique dining experience and generally positive reception. You'll pay around $15.49 for a lunch on a weekday and around $19.49 for dinner, depending on the day and location.
Methodology
For this list, we focused on true all-you-can-eat buffets, rather than restaurants that sometimes offer a buffet option. We also narrowed it down to more widespread chains rather than restaurants with limited or very regional footprints. We looked at aggregate customer reviews and sentiments across Yelp and select Tripadvisor locations, taking into account both star ratings and total number of reviews.
On the whole, we paid more attention to consistency across locations rather than a single good or bad review. We called out recurring themes across reviews on places like Reddit, where we could find them, especially as they related to value, cleanliness, and overall quality. What mattered most for us was whether customers saw the ROI in their buffet experience.