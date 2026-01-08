Why This Montana-Based Buffet-Style Stir Fry Chain Gets Mixed Reviews

Buffets serving Chinese-American and other East Asian-inspired dishes have had a solid presence in the United States for decades, and restaurants where the staff assemble custom orders (see: Chipotle and Subway) have profited from that same build-your-own meal appeal. If you would love to experience a mashup of these two restaurant styles, you might want to seek out a HuHot Mongolian Grill.

HuHot may look like a run-of-the-mill buffet, but look closer and you'll see that those trays contain raw ingredients like meats, tofu, vegetables, noodles, and sauces. The spot is actually a custom stir fry buffet where you fill a bowl with your favorites, then take it to a flat-top grill, where a cook will griddle the whole thing. There's no limit to how many times you can return to the bar, making this one of the best all-you-can-eat deals at chain restaurants. But much like its signature stir fries, reviews for this Missoula, Montana-based chain are thoroughly mixed.

HuHot first-timers often gush about their meals on social media, calling the stir fries delicious and the DIY aspect fun. Regular customers also frequently post about their love for their favorite lunch spot, especially the great value and variety of tasty sauces. However, some reviewers found their meals flavorless and dry, often because their stir fries were burnt on the griddle. Multiple HuHot locations also seem to have issues with cleanliness and food quality, from filthy grills to old or even rotten ingredients.