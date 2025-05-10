12 Absolute Best Pizza Buffets In The US
If we had to name the perfect food, pizza would be not only in the list of contenders, but finalists. It's endlessly customizable, fun to make, and it's a serious crowd-pleaser. Whether you're making your own, heading out to your favorite pizza place, or ordering in, have you ever seen anyone unhappy about the fact that pizza's just shown up on the table?
The only difficulty can be deciding what to order (or make), and there are just so many great options out there that range from a French bread white pizza all the way to a strawberry and tomato fruit pizza ... and there's an infinite number of others in between. That's why we love the idea of a pizza buffet. It turns out that it is possible to make the concept of pizza even better, because at these wonderful places, you don't need to make a choice: You can grab a slice or two of as many different kinds of pizza as there is on offer.
Should there be a pizza buffet in every single city and town in the U.S.? We think so, because there are some decently large chains and some locally owned restaurants that are doing this really, really well. We wanted to know who's taken this concept and knocked it out of the park, so we headed out to search through countless reviews and find places that customers love for not just quality pizzas but selection and variety, too.
Mama's Pizza - Texas
Any time you happen to be passing through Texas during the day, you might want to make it a point to stop at Mama's Pizza. There are multiple locations, with most centered around Fort Worth and Dallas, and even though the menu isn't a huge one, there are a few things on that menu that make it worth the trip. That includes not just pepperoni, but cup and char pepperoni, which is one of the ingredients that makes a Buffalo-style pizza so downright delicious. It curls as it cooks, the edges get crispy, and that cup fills with pepperoni-flavored, greasy goodness.
Mama's has the standard sort of pepperoni, too, and all the essential toppings as well as the option for getting a gluten-free cauliflower crust. And honestly, if you've never tried it before and have always been a little suspicious, what better place to give it a try than a buffet? There's more to like, too, as the lunch buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on every day except Sunday, and it's an almost shockingly reasonable price of just $15.
It's no wonder, then, that Mama's has been a staple in the lives of locals since the first one opened in 1968. Many of those who grew up in the area describe it as not only having great pizza, but great pizza that's made even better by the heaping helping of nostalgia that it's served with.
Multiple locations
Dempsey's Pizza - Clinton, South Carolina
Dempsey's Pizza is one of those places that feels like it's too good to be true, and there are a few reasons for that. For starters, the pizza buffet here runs all day long — from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — and costs just $11.99. Children up to 10 eat for just $5, and seriously, with both restaurant and grocery prices on the relentless rise, that seems almost unthinkably affordable.
Then, there's pizza, and trust us when we say that we don't have enough room to talk about them all. We'll pick some highlights, like the Bird Dog — with honey mustard, chicken, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella — and the Loaded Potato, which, yes, has slices of potatoes along with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and ranch. There's a pimento cheese pizza, a chicken fajita pizza, a hot and spicy one, a bacon cheeseburger pizza, and there's a whole list of dessert pizzas, too. Fancy finishing off a meal with a Bavarian creme, pecan, and cinnamon pizza? You can do that here.
It's no wonder that Dempsey's gets rave reviews from locals, for the quality and variety of pizza (and spaghetti, and lasagna) that this family-owned and -operated pizza place is putting out on a daily basis, and it's not surprising that they advise to make sure you go hungry, because there are simply so many fun and funky pizzas to try.
(864) 833-0404
910 S Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325
Pizza Inn - Multiple locations
The good news is that there are plenty of Pizza Inn locations out there, and at the time of this writing, there are just over 300 stores. The bad news is that the chain is mostly scattered across the southern states, and given that Pizza Inn has been around since 1958, we'd hazard a guess and say that it's comfortable in the footprint it's already established. That's kind of a bummer, because the buffet has an outstanding variety of pizza choices.
Grab a slice or two of a spicy Asian chicken pizza, a BLT, a taco, or a slice that's loaded with a creamy alfredo sauce, all the fixin's of a chicken fajita, and there are extra-large, extra-thin, New York-style pizzas here, too. If veggie pizzas are more your style, there are a few options here for that, including a spinach and alfredo pizza and veggie-loaded pie with olives, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. Just be sure to save room for dessert, especially if you love cinnamon — you wouldn't want to miss the cinnamon stromboli.
With so many locations, it's not surprising that a lot of customers have a lot of things to say about Pizza Inn, with the variety being one of the biggest draws. While some stress that you shouldn't expect a quiet, romantic dinner here and some say that experiences will vary based on locations, plenty are thrilled with a fun place that's great for families.
Multiple locations
Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine - Texas
Here's the thing about pizza: We think that it should be fun, and that brings us to DeLucca's. DeLucca's is doing things a little differently, and instead of the sort of buffet where you'll need to keep getting up to serve yourself, staff here is bringing the buffet to you with rodízio-style dining — and yes, that's the traditional dining style you might more commonly associate with a Brazilian steakhouse. There are currently six locations, all in Texas, and there are not only some incredibly creative pizzas on offer here, but each location is stretching mozzarella by hand, making and proofing dough, and making sauce from scratch.
Reviews from customers say that dining here isn't just a meal; it's an entire experience curated by friendly staff who are serving up truly inspired pizzas. Think organic lamb, chicken tikka masala, house-made sausage, vodka sauce and mushroom pizzas, and there's even a Mexican elote pizza and several Brazilian-inspired pizzas as well.
There's the standard sort of pizza toppings, too, but why would you skip the imported Catupiry cheese and the Calabrese sausage? Add in dessert pizzas, plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and a comprehensive cocktail list, and you've got a winning recipe. Oh, and dinner service? At the time of this writing, it'll set you back just $25.95 per adult.
Multiple locations
Cavanaugh Pizza - Fort Smith, Arkansas
Cavanaugh Pizza is open every day except Sunday, and every day, there's some kind of buffet going on. There's a lunch buffet every day, and a dinner buffet Monday through Thursday, and seriously, just look at that pizza — it's no wonder it's a local favorite that's been around for more than 40 years.
We're pretty sure that the buffet prices are from 40 years ago, too, because at the time of this writing, it's still just $9.99, with kids up to 10 years old paying 70 cents times their age. Cavanaugh is serving up all the standard pizza toppings, and customers appreciate the fact that there's thin crust and pan pizzas on the menu.
Many reviews on Google say that this place is a 1980s-era time capsule in perhaps the best possible way. If it's not broken, don't fix it, and while there are plenty who say that it's their go-to place for ordering, there are more who say they regularly make the drive just to hit the pizza buffet. The taco pizza gets a lot of love, and so does the Hawaiian. Those two alone seem to have kept several generations coming back year after year, and there's no greater compliment than that.
(479) 646-2996
3111 Cavanaugh Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72908
Pizza By The Chef - Missouri
Pizza By The Chef technically has multiple locations. There are two: one in Branson West, and the other in Kimberling City, both in Missouri. Although the pizza buffet is relatively small, as well as being only offered on Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you don't need a huge spread when the food gets such rave reviews.
Customers have nothing but good things to say about the pizza here, from fresh toppings to crust that's just the right amount of crispy and firm. There's beer on tap, and there's also the kind of vibe that makes visitors to Branson feel as welcome as the locals, and for those locals, this is a staple. Some do report that buffet offerings vary based on the visit and location, but also add that there's a good chance you'll see some of the more complicated specialty pizzas on the buffet — and we respect that.
We also respect the fact that a cauliflower crust is a regular option, and toppings include both all the standard favorites as well as things like artichoke hearts, Mandarin oranges, and blue cheese. We also love the fact that some of the pizzas have listed ingredients that include "mozzarella cheese" as well as "extra mozzarella cheese," because there's no such thing as too much cheese.
Multiple locations
Summit Pizza - Multiple locations
Did we expect to find that Missouri is the pizza buffet capital of the country? No, but it certainly seems that way. Summit Pizza has been around since 2004 and has two locations: Lee's Summit and Independence. Both have an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch buffet, and in addition to a mix of different types and styles of pizzas — including unique, ultra-thin St. Louis-style pizza — there are also salads, pasta, and dessert pizzas, too.
One thing that it's missing is variety, and Summit is serving up pizzas like a chicken cordon bleu, a cheeseburger pizza, and a BBQ brisket pizza ... among many, many others. With that huge menu, you might think you're setting yourself up for disappointment, as there's only so much a buffet can hold. But Summit notes that if there's something you were hoping to see that's not out, you can ask for it, and in around 15 minutes, it'll be there.
It's no wonder that customers love this place, and plenty have given the lunch buffet a shout-out on sites like Tripadvisor. Even those who say they're not fans of a buffet were impressed by this one, citing a variety of pizzas made with all the care of a pizza that's destined for delivery.
Multiple locations
New York Pizza Plus - Alachua, Florida
Yes, New York Pizza Plus is in Florida, and yes, it's apparently very serious about the "plus." This restaurant's daily lunch buffet includes pasta and salad along with the pizzas, and customers who have taken to sites like Tripadvisor largely agree with the restaurant's claim to serve the best buffet in the county.
Interestingly, one of the things that gets mentioned in the context of pizza is that while there are multiple pizzas out at any given time, it might look like there's not much there. Why? Smaller amounts left out mean more refills and fresher food, which is a win for everyone.
Others give high praise for bringing real New York-style pizza all the way to Florida, and for keeping a commitment to using only the freshest ingredients. In addition to that New York pizza, there's also a Sicilian-style pizza, pizzas with cauliflower crusts, and specialty pizza like the lasagna, a steak and cheese, a chicken Parmigiana (with fried chicken), and if you love putting together your own Caprese salad, then the Caprese pizza here is calling your name. Still, customers also note that given the inevitability of fresh sweet treats like cheesecakes, cannoli, and cream puffs, dessert is a must.
(386) 418-3857
15202 NW 147 Dr, 100, Alachua, FL 32615
Village Inn Pizza - North Carolina
Village Pizza Inn has 13 locations (and a food truck) at the time of this writing, and they're all in North Carolina. We'd also like to apologize to anyone who's not in North Carolina, because this is the kind of pizza place that we'd all love to have in our town. It's been around since 1967, is still making the sauce and dough from scratch at each location, and there's a lunch buffet until 4 p.m., which then turns into a dinner buffet.
It's not just the food that's taking you back through the years; it's the prices, too: The lunch buffet is $11.45 per person, and the dinner buffet is $12.45. Although it's worth noting that experiences can, of course, vary based on location, there are many giving kudos for consistently good pizza, clean facilities, and good service.
This place is also buoyed by nostalgia. Having been in an area for so long means that countless families have grown up looking forward to pizza here — and we saw countless residents who had moved away and cited this as one of the things they miss about their hometown.
Multiple locations
Parton's Pizza - Fort Worth, Texas
Anyone who's ever wanted to step back to about 1985 and relive those glorious days when arcade machines and pizza went together like peanut butter and jelly, Parton's Pizza in Fort Worth is the place to be. There's not much of an internet presence for this one, but one glance at the restaurant's Facebook page and it's pretty clear that this is the kind of place where family memories are made.
Some of the customers who have headed to Tripadvisor and Yelp to sing the praises of Parton's, the pizza, and the buffet make it clear that this isn't a once-in-a-while sort of place. Some have said that it's so good, they've been going regularly for decades. Some say that they've had hundreds of Parton's pizzas, and they're always hot, fresh, and downright delicious. Parton's has been at the heart of the community since 1968, and when owner Sunny Parton died in 2021 from complications of COVID, the outpouring of grief and love made it clear that this has been a beloved hangout for several generations.
(817) 244-5152
2813 S Cherry Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mountain Mike's Pizza - Multiple locations
Even though the majority of Mountain Mike's locations are in California, you will be lucky enough to find them as far east as Texas and Wisconsin. If you don't live near one but do happen to drive by, there are plenty of customers who say that you should definitely stop. Why? For starters, there's a daily lunch buffet that has some of their specialty pizzas as well as the standard classics, and it's the toppings here that get mentioned a lot.
If you're the type who always orders extra toppings, this is the place for you. Customers note repeatedly that the normal pizzas at Mountain Mike's come with the kind of toppings that you'd have to pay extra for at most places, and we're talking about some creative pizzas, too. The Spicy Himalayan is a tikka masala pizza, and there's also a Tuscan (with Louisiana hot sausage), a Mt. Veggiemore, and the all-meat Pikes Peak ... just to name a few.
And that's what makes a truly outstanding buffet, as many customers agree. There are so many options here that it would take you a month of dinners to sample everything, but with the buffet, there's no need to flip a coin or roll a die to see what's for dinner. Add in high points for freshness, a friendly staff, and beer on tap, and why would you go anywhere else?
Multiple locations
Cici's Pizza - Multiple locations
We know. We get it. Cici's might have a bit of a reputation that means it's either a place you love or you hate, but not every meal has to be a five-star dining experience. Sometimes, we just want to indulge in some of the best (and most underrated) buffet dishes, and on that list is Cici's mac and cheese pizza. And that's okay.
Restaurants that are as much about the entertainment as they are about the food can get some grief, but we'd argue that there's absolutely nothing wrong with the best of both worlds — and as far as Cici's customers are concerned, the tens of thousands of satisfied reviews sort of speak for themselves. Sure, your experiences may vary based on location, but here's the thing: Cici's consistently puts out decent classic pizzas, has a variety of fun speciality pizzas that means there's something for everyone, and everyone — no matter how old or how young — could do with a little more fun in their lives.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to come up with a list of some of the best pizza buffets in the U.S., we went straight to the customers. In addition to considering reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, we also headed to Reddit to see what locals were recommending, and what former locals missed. We also took into account things like longevity and variety, and were pleasantly surprised to find so many fun and funky pizza buffets scattered across the states.