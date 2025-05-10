12 Absolute Best Pizza Buffets In The US

If we had to name the perfect food, pizza would be not only in the list of contenders, but finalists. It's endlessly customizable, fun to make, and it's a serious crowd-pleaser. Whether you're making your own, heading out to your favorite pizza place, or ordering in, have you ever seen anyone unhappy about the fact that pizza's just shown up on the table?

The only difficulty can be deciding what to order (or make), and there are just so many great options out there that range from a French bread white pizza all the way to a strawberry and tomato fruit pizza ... and there's an infinite number of others in between. That's why we love the idea of a pizza buffet. It turns out that it is possible to make the concept of pizza even better, because at these wonderful places, you don't need to make a choice: You can grab a slice or two of as many different kinds of pizza as there is on offer.

Should there be a pizza buffet in every single city and town in the U.S.? We think so, because there are some decently large chains and some locally owned restaurants that are doing this really, really well. We wanted to know who's taken this concept and knocked it out of the park, so we headed out to search through countless reviews and find places that customers love for not just quality pizzas but selection and variety, too.