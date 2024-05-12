The Traditional Dining Style You'll Find At A Brazilian Steakhouse

Ever hesitated before making a reservation at a Brazilian steakhouse like Fogo de Chão, Texas de Brazil, or another one of the 17 best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. because you didn't know what to expect or much about the dining style? First, there are 12 things you should know before eating at a Brazilian steakhouse for the first time. Then, it's time to dive into the finer details and etiquette of rodízio-style dining at a Brazilian steakhouse. In Portuguese, rodízio means "rotation" or "turn." At a Brazilian steakhouse, rodízio is a style of service, or "skewer run," where servers (or gaúchos) carve cuts of freshly cooked meat off a Brazillian skewer at your table and deliver it straight to your plate.

Most of the time, it's an all-you-can-eat experience, and for first-timers, it can feel overwhelming when too much meat comes at once and your plate is still full. That's where the two-sided cards at the table come into play. Flip the card with the green side facing up to signal to the gaúchos that you'd like more meat. Flip to the red side to take a break from eating. The servers will skip bringing meat to you until you flip the card back to the green side. Also, you can always say no to a cut of meat you don't want to eat. And, if your cut of meat is too rare or well-done, you can ask for another cut.