12 James Beard Award-Winning Restaurants In Unexpected Locations
James Beard's story is pretty neat: After failing at his first dream — becoming an actor — Beard switched to cooking and opened his own catering company. The year was 1939, a cookbook followed in 1940, and when his television show debuted in 1946, it was the nation's first. The first James Beard Awards wouldn't be given until 1991, and Beard wouldn't live to see it — he died in 1985. From then on, it became no secret that the James Beard Foundation's annual awards are a huge deal, and getting even a nomination or semifinalist status is a sign that chefs, restaurants, and organizations are doing something that's top-tier.
Even after decades of ceremonies, nominations, and winners, there's a certain vibe associated with a James Beard award. You're probably picturing the sort of fancy restaurants where you'll be expected to dress to the nines when you show up to the reservations you've made weeks — if not months in advance. It's always a fancy, over-the-top restaurant... isn't it?
Not always, and it turns out that there are some award-winning restaurants that you can find in very unexpected locations. We're talking about small towns with a population of a few hundred people, and about residential side streets and buildings that can hold a few dozen people at most. We're talking about strip malls, alongside winding country roads, and out in the middle-of-nowhere, U.S.A. Want to sample James Beard-winning cuisine without the headaches of a big city and oppressive dress code? Check out these fun, unique, and rave-worth spots.
Mawn (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Philadelphia's 9th St. is perfectly delightful-looking, lined with brick buildings, the occasional storefront, and it's that uniquely suburbanite width that invites drivers into two lanes of traffic, then immediately makes both regret their life choices. Tucked away in a tiny, unassuming one of those storefronts — one that looks like it should be advertising flowers, perhaps, or maybe antiques — is the 28-seat Mawn, a Cambodian hotspot helmed by a James Beard award-winning chef.
Phila Lorn won the award for Emerging Chef in 2025, and some report waiting for years for a much-coveted reservation. The good news is that there's a no-reservations-required lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. The bad news is that you still might find yourself waiting as long as an hour and a half for a table. Those who do manage to get a seat say that it's absolutely worth it, especially if you decide to go with a few friends and order an array of dishes to sample as much as you can.
Dishes like the yellow curry noodle soup are life-affirming, while the khao soi is most often highly recommended. The Burmese ginger and melon salad is another standout, but it's lauded as an across-the-board win... if you can get in.
764 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Figaretti's (Wheeling, West Virginia)
Head down through the Mountain State on the I-70, then get off at exit 2B. Just a short hop, skip, and a jump off the highway, you'll find a very unassuming-looking brick building. It's sitting very close to the corner of the road running parallel to the interstate, and that special kind of West Virginia side road that heads up into the tree-covered hills. That brick building is Figaretti's, an Italian restaurant that's been a Wheeling-area staple since 1948. It was given a James Beard America's Classics award in 2026.
It's well-deserved. Figaretti's history is closely connected to the area's coal mining trade, as the area's Italian immigrants — many of whom worked in the mines — were Anna Figaretti's original customers and served a little taste of the home they left behind. Today, the restaurant is run by the family's third generation, and they're careful to maintain that small-town, everyone-is-welcome feel.
You'll hear customers saying it's like walking into your Italian grandmother's house, from the delicious smells to the friendly welcome. Steaks are perfectly cooked, the marinara tastes deliciously scratch-made, and you know you're in for something special from the moment you step inside. Even the salad dressing is homemade, and yes, you can take jars of sauce home.
(304) 243-5625
1035 Mount DeChantal Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003
Yoli Tortilleria (Kansas City, Missouri)
From the street, there is absolutely nothing that suggests the building sitting on the corner of Jefferson St. in Kansas City is a bakery, much less a James Beard award-winning bakery. The funky stone and slat-wood, two-story spot with the manicured flower gardens has a vibe that's perhaps more accurately described as being perhaps an exclusive day care, or perhaps one of those little art studios where you can drink wine and do a paint-by-number.
It's actually the storefront of Yoli Tortilleria, which took home the Outstanding Bakery award in 2023. The bakery was founded with the goal of producing Sonoran-style tortillas where the spotlight is firmly on the quality — and importance — of the corn, and those who stop in to the bakery also have the chance to pick up any number of to-go burritos.
Plenty confirm that no matter what you get, it's delicious. From beef cheeks to vegetarian burritos with tofu and mushrooms, the array of scratch-made products has earned customers' love. The tortillas themselves will change your mind about what tortillas can and should be, with an unparalleled texture and taste that elevates anything they're used for.
(816) 708-1030
1668 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64108
1010 Bridge Restaurant (Charleston, West Virginia)
Three immediately adjacent parking spots that are abruptly streetside? Check. Nondescript sign on a simple awning over a single wooden bench? Check. Storefront that's just a few car-widths across? Check. Strip mall on the other side of a perfectly ordinary suburban street and a pizzeria next door? Check. That's 1010 Bridge, the restaurant under the watchful guidance of West Virginia's first James Beard award-winning chef.
Chef Paul Smith took home Best Chef Southeast in 2024, for his dedication to cultivating an atmosphere that showcases the very best of Appalachian ingredients, cuisine, and hospitality, all developed and served with an eye toward preserving and paying homage to the area's rich history. Seasonal menus and ever-changing specials mean there's always something new for guests to experience, and diners who note they always make it a point to sample the best of the best in every city they go to say that Smith's restaurant is up at the very top.
Accessible yet upscale dishes like braised short rib and rainbow trout are sure to please, while the kids' menu is just as much of a hit. Portions are well thought-out, cocktails are just as carefully crafted, and even the octopus comes highly recommended.
(681) 265-0599
1010 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
Belly of the Beast (Spring, Texas)
The description of Belly of the Beast reads like precisely what you'd expect from a restaurant that has gotten several James Beard Foundation nominations — in 2024 and 2025 — and a win in 2025. That's when Chef Thomas Bille won Best Chef Texas, honored for his creation of Mexican-inspired dishes that are about stories, heritage, and community. It's not just a restaurant, it's an intimate dining experience that's also earned Belly of the Beast a shout-out in the Michelin Guide: It was given a Bib Gourmand designation.
Customers who find their way here describe the restaurant as one where you'll find yourself in rather close quarters. That makes sense when you see that it's tucked away in a strip mall alongside a nail salon and a Thai massage parlor. It's proof that great things can come in small packages, as plenty of customers say that it's one of the best restaurants in the state. It's the sort of place that doesn't need to be fancy: The food speaks for itself, and there's nothing to distract from the experience on the plate.
Birria tacos are a consistent favorite, while the ceviche, lobster rolls, and seared scallops get high praise as well. Be sure to save room for the tres leches, as it's an outstanding end to a stellar meal that many say is worthy of Michelin recognition.
(281) 466-2040
5200 FM 2920 RD Ste 180, Spring, TX 77388
The Bright Star (Bessemer, Alabama)
Drive between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, and somewhere in the middle, you'll run into Bessemer, Alabama. It's here that you'll find a winner of a James Beard America's Classics award from 2010:The Bright Star is a Greek restaurant that's been sitting on the corner of 19th St. and 3rd Ave. since 1907. It's been handed down through generations of the founding family for decades, serving Greek-inspired dishes that use ingredients, techniques, and presentations deeply rooted in Southern traditions.
That means you'll get things like the fried snapper throats, a house specialty that's exactly what it sounds like — the bone-in throat of a snapper, a dish created by family chefs in the 1930s. It was a time when nothing went to waste out of necessity, and creativity made the most of what could be throw-away cuts. If you're intrigued, know that this old-school favorite is still on the menu. It's one of the many dishes that make The Bright Star an award-winning Southern restaurant that's worth the wait list.
Anyone wanting to stop by for this — or dishes like the highly recommended crab claws, tasty gumbo, and massive Greek salads — might easily overlook this long-treasured spot. The dark green awning blends in with others along the long, wide stretch of Alabama road, as does the nondescript brick building. Look for the large yellow star sign, and you're in the right place.
(205) 424-9444
304 19th St North, Bessemer, AL 35020
The Pioneer Saloon (Ketchum, Idaho)
The exterior of the Pioneer Saloon looks like a spot you'd see in the background of your favorite Western, set somewhere around 1880. Weirdly, it's not that old at all: Originally a casino, it opened in the 1940s, survived as a bar for a while, and became a restaurant in the 1960s.
The interior is arguably even more unexpected. Head inside, and you'll find the walls covered with taxidermy animals, a slew of vintage firearms and ammunition, and replicas of record-setting fish. It's also the recipient of the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award, which it got in 2025 in recognition of its decades of great food, hospitality, and dedication to preserving the art and artifacts in tribute to the area's rich history.
The state is, of course, best known for its connection to the potato industry. When we here at Tasting Table ranked the restaurants with the best potato dishes in Idaho, the Pioneer Saloon came in on top for its massive Jim Spud. One of the dishes name-dropped by the James Beard Foundation in the announcement of the Pioneer Saloon's win, and it's been on the menu for more than 30 years. A massive potato gets drenched in teriyaki steak, cheese, chives, butter, and onions, and it's earned a ton of fans who say it's a perfect example of everything that's wonderful about Idaho.
(208) 726-3139
320 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340
Chef Vola's (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Head down the one-way South Albion Place in Atlantic City, and you're on a perfectly normal, suburban sort of street. Think two-story homes with front doors that open onto the sidewalk, wide porches, and narrow driveways. Sitting next to a parking lot is another ordinary-looking house, brick and white siding, and a green awning over the stairs that is the only indication that there's something unique going on inside.
It's certainly not an indication that what's inside is one of the best Italian restaurants in New Jersey, and one of the best restaurants in South Jersey, full stop. It's also a 2011 winner of the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics award. It's been a long time in the making: This 65-seat restaurant has been in the same spot since 1921, and it's long been known for impossible-to-get reservations, a standout veal parmigiana that's worth waiting for, and a banana cream pie that's not to be skipped.
You'll hear this spot described with words like iconic, and it's the kind of reservation that you take whenever you can get it. Yes, it's cramped, and food can be a little on the slow side, but that's all part of what makes this place special. Sometimes, it's nice to slow down, especially when you're sitting around such an award-winning table.
(609) 345-2022
111 South Albion Place, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Jones Bar-B-Q (Marianna, Arkansas)
Jones Bar-B-Q is unique for a few reasons, and that just starts with the fact that it brought home the state's first James Beard Award in 2012, when it was named one of America's Classics. There's no menu; guests have the option of a pork sandwich on Wonder Bread with slaw, and it's been around for so long that any OG founding date is said to be just somewhere around 1910. (You can also get pork by the pound.) The recipe for the pulled pork has remained largely unchanged, and it's also remained top secret.
It's the kind of place that gets rave reviews for having perfectly balanced pulled pork that walks that line between smoky and sweet. It's easily one of the best BBQ restaurants in the U.S. and has regulars who make the trip from hours away just for a sandwich.
If first-timers don't know what they're looking for, they'll almost certainly drive right past at least once. Since 1964, the restaurant has been located in a single room on the ground floor of a white, two-story house. The only hints that there's something extraordinary going on here are the covered picnic tables in the driveway and the blink-and-you'll-miss-it sign set far back from the narrow country-lane road. There are a handful of neighbors, and do we envy them? Yes, we do.
(870) 821-1006
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
The Quarry (Monson, Maine)
There's something to be said for small-town America, and it's no secret that it's the little towns that have a reputation for having the friendliest people. Whether or not that's true, well, your mileage may vary. However, we'll suggest there may just be something to it, as the 2023 James Beard Hospitality Award went to The Quarry. As of 2026, Monson had grown to a population of 639.
That means there's an average of just 14 people living in every square mile, and we'd like to take a minute to put that in perspective by saying that New York City has around 27,779 people in every square mile. The restaurant itself is in a fairly large building alongside a long, scenic stretch of country road, with an antique shop keeping it company from across the street.
Getting in would be a challenge if there were any more people around: There's one seating every day from Thursday to Sunday, and while menus change, the hospitality remains the same. Guests aren't customers, they're welcomed in and encouraged to make an evening out of it, as you would when you visit any old friend. You won't be rushed out the door and sent on your way; you'll be treated to a relaxing appetizer, entree, and dessert. No matter what's on the menu, it'll be a work of art. Have allergies? They'll make a special meal just for you.
(207) 997-3486
15 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME 04464
Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge (Brookings, South Dakota)
If you're of the opinion that giant fiberglass statues really make a restaurant stand out, this is the place for you. The Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge does, indeed, have a giant statue of a pheasant on the roof, and we couldn't really find any story behind the name or the statue. That's all right — when a restaurant has been around since the 1940s, you just kind of go with the flow.
If the rest of the building looks a little odd for a restaurant, there's a good reason for that. It's occupying a space that was once a gas station cafe, and in 2024, the family-owned and operated spot joined the ranks of the James Beard Foundation's America's Classics winners. That's not the only award it's earned in recent years, and in 2025, it was awarded a $50,000 grant designated for an exterior makeover.
Check out the menu, and you'll find game — including pheasant — taking center stage. The bison steaks and bison burgers get rave reviews, and so does the kid-friendly portion of the menu. Duck wings have been a favorite for a long time, along with the house-made ice cream.
(844) 432-2473
726 Main Ave S, Brookings, SD 57006
Pho 79 (Garden Grove, California)
There's a lot that goes into making restaurant-quality pho, and Pho 79 has been making top-tier pho for Los Angeles since 1982. The oxtail has long been a favorite, with customers describing it as the menu item that you must absolutely and under no circumstances forget to add to your order. Fragrant, flavorful, and fatty, the only disappointment it brings is when it's sold out.
In addition to earning the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand designation, Pho 79 has a James Beard award, too. It was named one of America's Classics in 2019, and its popularity is reflected in what might be an hour-long wait during peak times.
Opt to wait, and you'll be doing it in the most unassuming of surroundings. Pho 79 sits on a street across from a car wash and a two-story strip mall, sporting a banner that proudly declares it a James Beard award-winning restaurant. The banner is on the side of a building that faces the back side of yet another strip mall, but those in the know say that this is the place that is serving pho as it was meant to be.
(714) 531-2490
9941 Hazard Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843