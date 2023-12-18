20 Best Restaurants In South Jersey

South Jersey boasts a thriving and diverse food scene, with everything from five-star Italian restaurants to James Beard-nominated chefs, and quality places from Camden all the way down to the Jersey Shore. In making this ranking, we looked purely at lunch and dinner spots in South Jersey, because if we opened it up to also include breakfast places, this would be a very, very long article. And besides, how can you compare a tasty vodka pasta to a stack of blueberry pancakes? You can't. Using our own experiences as a South Jersey native along with extensive research, we came up with our list of the best restaurants in South Jersey (more detail on our methodology at the end of this article if you're curious).

In picking these places, we want to provide a comprehensive list. Whether you're stumped for a new burger place, care to see if your favorite Italian restaurant is on this list (it probably is), or hope to find a new favorite spot worth traveling to, we've got you covered. Choosing only local places and not mega-chains, since you can go to a chain anywhere, and leaving beloved Jersey diners to a roundup list of their own, these are our favorite restaurants in South Jersey.