14 Award-Winning Southern Restaurants Worth The Waitlist

Excellent movies are rewarded with Oscars. Gripping TV series win Emmy Awards. As for truly exceptional restaurants, they're frequently cited for culinary excellence in various local and international publications and nab prestigious designations from reputable and respected institutions.

The AAA Diamond-Rating Program, for instance, carefully evaluates hotels and eateries located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean based on cleanliness, comfort, and hospitality. For its part, the international Michelin Guide, published annually by the titular French tire company, honors establishments with one, two, or three stars, using criteria like consistency, quality of ingredients, flavor, and technique. As for the James Beard Foundation, it exclusively awards American restaurants, chefs (restaurant-owning Food Network stars included), authors, broadcasters, and journalists. The categories in question include Emerging Chef, Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, Best New Bar, and America's Classics.

While visiting the Southern U.S. states, you'll come across many widely acclaimed, highly coveted establishments that offer reservations. From Alabama to Virginia, from the freshest seafood to Creole fine dining and seasonal tasting menus, here's a curated list of tempting, award-winning venues that represent different concepts and cuisines, propose standout items, and are recognized by industry experts and amateur foodies alike.