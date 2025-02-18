The Best Way To Cook A Ham Steak Without Drying It Out

Relatively cheap and easy to find at most grocery stores, ham steaks can be the resolution for an easy-and-quick weeknight dinner. But if you experiment too much with the cooking techniques, the ham might go from flavorful and juicy to dry. To prevent a dried out ham steak dinner, we asked Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the best cooking technique.

"We like to sear it in a hot pan," he says. "If you are starting with a nice piece of meat I think it's the best way to get some crispy texture while still letting the meat speak." A pan sear is one of the best ways to cook ham steak, because it also helps cook the cut of pork without drawing out all of the moisture. It should only take two to three minutes per side to get a nice sear on the outside of the ham steaks and cook it through. The ham steaks should reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit in that time frame for safe eating.