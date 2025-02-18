The Best Way To Cook A Ham Steak Without Drying It Out
Relatively cheap and easy to find at most grocery stores, ham steaks can be the resolution for an easy-and-quick weeknight dinner. But if you experiment too much with the cooking techniques, the ham might go from flavorful and juicy to dry. To prevent a dried out ham steak dinner, we asked Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the best cooking technique.
"We like to sear it in a hot pan," he says. "If you are starting with a nice piece of meat I think it's the best way to get some crispy texture while still letting the meat speak." A pan sear is one of the best ways to cook ham steak, because it also helps cook the cut of pork without drawing out all of the moisture. It should only take two to three minutes per side to get a nice sear on the outside of the ham steaks and cook it through. The ham steaks should reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit in that time frame for safe eating.
Tips for pan searing ham steaks and other cooking methods
In order for your ham steaks to cook within those few quick minutes, you'll need to fire up the stove to the proper heat. A pan over medium heat should work to warm a neutral oil or unsalted butter before you drop the ham steaks. While you wait, season the meat with salt and black pepper at the least. Other seasoning options include brown sugar for mild sweetness. Or make a marinade with Dijon mustard, honey or maple syrup, and spices like garlic powder. Depending on the size of the pan, you might have to cut the ham steaks in half to cook. When the oil or butter is heated, drop the ham steaks in the pan and don't forget to flip halfway through to get a nice sear all over the ham steaks.
Not into pan-seared ham steaks? "Grilling over high heat is the best practice," Bennett advises. To turn it into a complete meal, serve it alongside roasted vegetables or over dollops of creamy garlic mashed potatoes to soak up the flavorful juice from the perfectly-cooked ham steaks.